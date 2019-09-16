PV Sindhu Updates Her Instagram Fashion Library With Two More Stunning Outfits Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

PV Sindhu has proved herself not only as the best player in Badminton but also a sports star with a stunning fashion game. These days, the athlete has been slaying it in style with her chic outfits. Recently, Sindhu flaunted two different outfits on her Instagram feed. She gave us fashion goals with her pink western dress and a fusion ensemble. So, let's take a close look at her both outfits and find which attire suited her more.

PV Sindhu In A Pink Western Dress

In her recent post on Instagram, PV Sindhu was seen in a half-sleeved long bias cut baby pink dress by Cuin. Her dress was accentuated by sharp pleats and cute star patterns. Styled by Bornalii Caldeira, her dress was cinched at the waist with a statement white-hued belt. She paired her gorgeous pink dress with white sport shoes that completed her look. PV Sindhu accessorised her look with a delicate golden chain bracelet. She left her side-parted layered tresses loose. The minimal base marked by contoured cheekbones, filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

PV Sindhu In A Purple Top And Multi-Hued Skirt

For one of the press release events, PV Sindhu donned tailored-sleeved V-shaped neckline purple crop top, which was accentuated by sharp pleats and golden buttons. Styled meticulously by Bornalii Caldeira, she paired her top with a multi-hued patterned long skirt. Her beautiful ensemble was by the designer duo, Shantanu and Nikhil. Sindhu accessorised her look with ethnic gold-toned floral studs and a complementing ring by Aquamarine. The athlete left her side-parted tressses loose and spruced up her look with sharp contouring, filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

Be it western or fusion, PV Sindhu looked elegant and beautiful in both the outfits.

What do you think about her looks? Which one did you like more? Do let us know in the comment section.

All pic credits: PV Sindhu