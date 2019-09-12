P.V. Sindhu Gives An Attire Goal With This Denim Dress And We Have Extra Style Tips For You Fashion Trends Aayushi Adhaulia

Post winning the World Championships 2019, the famous badminton player P.V. Sindhu impressed us with her floral gown at the honor event in Mumbai recently. And now, she flaunted another amazing sartorial number. So, of late, the athlete posted a new picture on her Instagram feed, which caught our attention. The badminton star was seen in denims. Let's take a close look at her outfit and decode it. And in addition, we have given a few denim style tips to help you dress your best.

So, P.V. Sindhu donned a half loose-sleeved classic collar denim dress, which was acentuated by two regular pockets on the top and sleek white lines, which made her dress look more timeless. The statement belt cinched at her waist gave her dress a structural touch. The sports star accessorised her look with a golden-toned wrist wear. She completed her look with a partly-tied hairdo. The filled brows, contoured face, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

P.V. Sindhu looked absolutely pretty in her denim dress. Well, now here are some interesting denim dress styling tips from us, which will help you flaunt your denim attire in unique ways. Here are some style tips.

Style Tip 1: For some spicy styling, you can pair your denim dress with a white coloured plain belt rather than going for the same old denim belt. It looks elegant and classy and can make heads turn.

Style Tip 2: If your denim dress is cut sleeved or short sleeved, you can layer your dress with a jacket, to add a stylish touch.

Style Tip 3: If you no longer want to wear your midi denim dress and planning to pass on to your sister, wait, don't rush, you still have an option. Turn your denim dress into a kurti with side slits and pair it with pyjamis. Additionally, you can tuck your short knee-length denim dress in your jeans as it looks awesome.

We hope, we were able to help out with styling tips. Meanwhile, do not forget to share your thoughts on P.V. Sindhu's denim look in the comment section.