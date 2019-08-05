ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Destiny's Child Might Reunite & We Are Already Excited About Their Brand's New Songs And Outfits

    By
    |

    How can we forget the female pop singing band, Destiny's Child! We had grown up listening to their songs like 'Say My Name', 'Emotion', and 'Lose My Breath' and we might get to listen to them 15 years later, as the breaking news is that Destiny's Child might reunite. Good news, right? According to The Sun, Beyonce has been secretly working with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams to make a comeback. Well, Beyonce is inspired to relaunch Destiny's Child post the success of another famous girls band, Spice Girls.

    And while we would love to listen to the songs of Destiny's Child again, we are also excited about the fashion statements that the band will offer. Now, we know Destiny's Child fashion game has always been a strong one. They have always wowed us with their outfits and redefined fashion sensibility in their own special way. Right from wearing power black-hued dresses to silver glittery numbers, Destiny's Child fashion has always astounded us. They have always defied conventions and given us outfits that surpassed barriers.

    Destinys Child Beyonce
    Photo Credit: Getty

    Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams' recent reunion with Beyonce at the Lion King premiere further added spark to the whole news. For that event, they even colour-coordinated their white and black-hued ensembles. So after that reunion fashion, we have a feeling that Destiny's Child has a lot of fashion outfits to leave us surprised us with. They already had a pretty trailblazing fashion for that time and we wonder to what extent they are going to leave us speechless. Not only as a powerful singing band, we want Destiny's Child to return as they are the fashion icons we all need. Till then, fingers crossed!

    More KELLY ROWLAND News

    Story first published: Monday, August 5, 2019, 18:24 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 5, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue