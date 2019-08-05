Destiny's Child Might Reunite & We Are Already Excited About Their Brand's New Songs And Outfits Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

How can we forget the female pop singing band, Destiny's Child! We had grown up listening to their songs like 'Say My Name', 'Emotion', and 'Lose My Breath' and we might get to listen to them 15 years later, as the breaking news is that Destiny's Child might reunite. Good news, right? According to The Sun, Beyonce has been secretly working with Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams to make a comeback. Well, Beyonce is inspired to relaunch Destiny's Child post the success of another famous girls band, Spice Girls.

And while we would love to listen to the songs of Destiny's Child again, we are also excited about the fashion statements that the band will offer. Now, we know Destiny's Child fashion game has always been a strong one. They have always wowed us with their outfits and redefined fashion sensibility in their own special way. Right from wearing power black-hued dresses to silver glittery numbers, Destiny's Child fashion has always astounded us. They have always defied conventions and given us outfits that surpassed barriers.

Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams' recent reunion with Beyonce at the Lion King premiere further added spark to the whole news. For that event, they even colour-coordinated their white and black-hued ensembles. So after that reunion fashion, we have a feeling that Destiny's Child has a lot of fashion outfits to leave us surprised us with. They already had a pretty trailblazing fashion for that time and we wonder to what extent they are going to leave us speechless. Not only as a powerful singing band, we want Destiny's Child to return as they are the fashion icons we all need. Till then, fingers crossed!