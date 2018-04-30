All That You Didn't Know About Met Gala 2018

The meatiest of the fashion soiree, Met Gala is fast approaching! And we have tightened our seat belts for the highly exclusive daring fashion event that can make conservative dressers go heebie-jeebies.

Also, nicknamed the 'Fashion Oscars', this most sought-after red carpet event is a yearly fundraising gala dedicated to raising funds for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute in New York City, where it is held. It started in 1946 and over the decades it has become the favourite fashion party of the year.

Formally named Anna Wintour Costume Centre, Met Gala is annually chaired by Vogue's leading lady, Anna Wintour. However, the major names from the fashion and allied industry also co-chair the event with her. Karl Lagerfeld and Gianni Versace were the first ones to co-chair the fashionable gathering with her in 1995. This year, Amal Clooney, Rihanna, and Donatella Versace would be assisting her in chairing the event. Wow!

This elite festivity has celebrities, influencers, and insiders from the fashion fraternity rubbing shoulders with each other. All of which is done under the watchful eyes of Wintour and it is quite foolish to rub her the wrong way! Why? Because Anna herself makes a final decision on who will make it to the event.

Big names like stylist Rachel Zoe and Kris Jenner have also been rejected by Wintour. While on the brighter side, celebs such as Anne Hathaway, Jennifer Lopez, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Beyoncé have continued to impress and have been regular at the Met Gala.

So, can you attend the event? Yes you can, if: 1) You can pay as much as $500,000 for a table. 2) You are ridiculously famous in the industry, so being rich is not everything. 3) And even if you say 'yes' to the first two points, you can still 'not be invited'.

Even if you are the prime member on the committee list that raises funds, it doesn't guarantee you a ticket to the Met Gala.

Anna is very restrictive, so the celebrities can't bring a plus one unless their plus one is an A-lister too!

She has banned selfies and cellphones as being traditional at heart, she believes that guests should be actually interacting.

So, once on the invitee list, a celebrity has to follow a theme of the gala, which is also exhibited at the institute. The invitees are expected to wear an avant-garde attire that essays the theme. Last year, the theme celebrated 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme Des Garçons' and had PeeCee stunning us in her tuxedo-style Ralph Lauren dress. This year, she is coming again and the theme is 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination'.

Following the theme, which is a dialogue between fashion and religious art, design houses such as Chanel, Versace, and Valentino, will be exhibiting their creations. The Vatican too will be loaning approximately 40 rare items for the exhibition.

However, the interesting part is, what celebs would sport? So, we are expecting in this already controversy-sparked theme, prominent faces wearing Chapel-worthy outfits. We are as eager as you to know what they will don on the D-day.

Met Gala always takes place on the first Monday of May; so it is on 7th May. You cannot watch this exclusive event at home; but you can browse through Boldsky to learn more.