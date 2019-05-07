Cara Delevingne’s Vibrant Met Gala 2019 Costume Brings Alive The Childhood Naiveté Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Supermodel and actress, Cara Delevingne made a rainbow splash at the Met Gala 2019. She ditched the usual gowns and instead backed the jumpsuit fashion. Cara's ensemble came from Dior and it certainly exuded naiveté and seemed like homage to the LGBT movement. It was a fascinating look and there was a certain level of playfulness to her ensemble.

So, the model-turned-actress, wore a tulle jumpsuit that was unapologetically sheer and featured a figure-flattering silhouette and tapered pants. Her ensemble came alive with multi-coloured satin bands, which absolutely made it one of the most eye-catching ensembles at this year's Met Gala. Cara even wore complementing glittery wedges, which notched up the whole vibrant effect.

The Dior Makeup brand ambassador, Delevingne also had a prop with her in the form of a walking cane, the metallic hues of which matched with her wedges. Another captivating addition to her look was that quirky headgear. The headgear of hers featured colourful elements such as bananas, furry eyes, mouth, palms, and omelets. So bizarre but Camp! She accessorised her look with the sleek embellished choker. Her hands also featured tattoos and the makeup consisted of a minty pink lip shade and well-defined kohl. The impeccable long ponytail completed her Met Gala look. Cara was unforgettable. Don't you think so too? Let us know that in the comment section.