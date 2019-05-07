ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Betty Or Veronica: Whose Gown And Look Was More Met Gala 2019-worthy?

    By
    |
    Met Gala 2019 Riverdale

    A few important members from the 'Riverdale' cast graced the Met Gala 2019. Well, obviously Betty and Veronica from the cast were present but did they nail the theme? The theme was about exaggeration and artifice and in the article we will find out that who came closer.

    Lili Reinhart Met Gala 2019
    Getty

    Betty's Blue Outfit

    Betty played by Lili Reinhart attended the Met Gala with Cole Sprouse. She wore a blue-hued ensemble, which was off-shouldered, edgy, and enhanced by origami folds and ruffles. It also featured a train and Lili teamed her ensemble with silver sandals and accessorised her look with a sparkly neckpiece. Her wavy hairdo was adorned with purple flowers and the makeup was highlighted by pink touches. Now, what we felt was yes, her attire was dramatic but not jaw-dropping enough to be campy. More than her dress, it was her makeup and hairdo, which were more theme-worthy.

    Camila Mendes Met Gala 2019
    Getty

    Veronica's Yellow Outfit

    Veronica played by Camila Mendes was also invited at the Met Gala. The actress wore a canary yellow gown that was sleeveless and was accentuated by ruffled feather accents. Yes, her gown definitely seemed inspired by bird and was notched up with a dramatic blue sash, which gave her ensemble a fairy tale touch. She teamed her attire with metallic blue sandals. The earrings were quirky and the hairdo was impeccable. The makeup was nude-toned with a pink lip shade and blue eye shadow. We thought her gown had a whiff of Camp touch with feathers but otherwise it was too regular.

    So, in the end, we felt they looked pretty but their looks were definitely not Met Gala-worthy and they didn't quite nail the theme. Whose attire and look did you like more: Betty Or Veronica's? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 7, 2019, 12:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 7, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue