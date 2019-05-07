Betty Or Veronica: Whose Gown And Look Was More Met Gala 2019-worthy? Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

A few important members from the 'Riverdale' cast graced the Met Gala 2019. Well, obviously Betty and Veronica from the cast were present but did they nail the theme? The theme was about exaggeration and artifice and in the article we will find out that who came closer.

Betty's Blue Outfit

Betty played by Lili Reinhart attended the Met Gala with Cole Sprouse. She wore a blue-hued ensemble, which was off-shouldered, edgy, and enhanced by origami folds and ruffles. It also featured a train and Lili teamed her ensemble with silver sandals and accessorised her look with a sparkly neckpiece. Her wavy hairdo was adorned with purple flowers and the makeup was highlighted by pink touches. Now, what we felt was yes, her attire was dramatic but not jaw-dropping enough to be campy. More than her dress, it was her makeup and hairdo, which were more theme-worthy.

Veronica's Yellow Outfit

Veronica played by Camila Mendes was also invited at the Met Gala. The actress wore a canary yellow gown that was sleeveless and was accentuated by ruffled feather accents. Yes, her gown definitely seemed inspired by bird and was notched up with a dramatic blue sash, which gave her ensemble a fairy tale touch. She teamed her attire with metallic blue sandals. The earrings were quirky and the hairdo was impeccable. The makeup was nude-toned with a pink lip shade and blue eye shadow. We thought her gown had a whiff of Camp touch with feathers but otherwise it was too regular.

So, in the end, we felt they looked pretty but their looks were definitely not Met Gala-worthy and they didn't quite nail the theme. Whose attire and look did you like more: Betty Or Veronica's? Let us know that in the comment section.