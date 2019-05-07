Campy But Safely Dramatic, Jared Leto’s Met Gala 2019 Look Was Pretty Predictable Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

There were a lot of predictions that took rounds before the onset of Met Gala 2019. One of those collections, which were predicted to be 'Campy' was the Gucci's Fall/Winter 2018-19 collection, which the brand showed at the Milan Fashion Week. The collection had models carrying replica of their own heads, which gave goosebumps to the audience. The Met Gala 2019 theme was about celebrating unnatural and this kind of a look fitted the bill. Jared Leto rocked this very Gucci look at Met Gala.

The 'Into the Wild' actor quite obviously nailed the theme by flaunting a replica of his head. However, this look turned out to be a bit dull since it was predicted and already been shown at a fashion week. So, as far as the analysis goes Jared Leto aced the theme, which talked about artifice. Now coming to his attire, it was a vibrant red cloak and it was definitely Met Gala-worthy. Yes, it did have an androgynous touch, which made it fall within the cannon of the theme.

The satiny ensemble of his was accentuated by sparkly silver jewelled tones, which made us actually reminiscent of the last year's theme, 'Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and the Catholic Imagination'. The whole Jared Leto effect was certainly dramatic but what we call, safe dramatic. So, do you think Jared Leto looked impressive enough? Let us know that in the comment section.