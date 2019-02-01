ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

SPIRITUALITY

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

Anita Dongre's Collection At LFW SR'19 Draws Inspiration From The Idyllic Summers

By
Anita Dongre Lakme Fashion Week

Inspired by the idyllic summers and diverse shades of nature, ace designer and one of the forerunners of sustainable fashion movement in India, Anita Dongre presented her delightful collection at the Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019. She closed the second day of the ongoing fashion week with her ready-to-wear SS'19 collection, 'A Summer Reverie', which was in collaboration with an eco-friendly fabric brand, Tencel.

Lakme Fashion Week 2019

The collection consisted of signature light and flowy outfits, which were crafted out of silk and ecologically-driven TencelTM fabrics. Set against the vivid backdrop of pink and white blooms and enchanting fairy lights, the models gracefully walked amidst a dreamy garden in their gorgeous outfits. The ensembles were splashed in the cheerful shades of yellow, apricot, seafoam, surf blue, onion pink, and blush. The playful prints were dipped in hues including pista green, marigold yellow, misty blue, champagne pink, and lavender, which brought alive the magic of spring.

Accentuated by nuanced details, this exquisite collection included light-weight lehengas, maxi dresses, jumpsuits, saris, bandhgalas, pants, bundies, jackets, and more. The chic jewellery came from Anita Dongre Fine Jewellery. The beautiful voice of Rachel Varghese added to the utopian effect. Here are a few glimpses from Anita Dongre's closing show.

Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019
Lakme Fashion Week News
Anita Dongre Lakme Fashion Week
Lakme Fashion Week 2019
Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019
Lakme Fashion Week News
Anita Dongre Lakme Fashion Week
Lakme Fashion Week 2019
Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019
Lakme Fashion Week News
Anita Dongre Lakme Fashion Week
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 15:35 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2019
     

    Get breaking news alerts from Boldsky

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue