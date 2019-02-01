Anita Dongre's Collection At LFW SR'19 Draws Inspiration From The Idyllic Summers

Inspired by the idyllic summers and diverse shades of nature, ace designer and one of the forerunners of sustainable fashion movement in India, Anita Dongre presented her delightful collection at the Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019. She closed the second day of the ongoing fashion week with her ready-to-wear SS'19 collection, 'A Summer Reverie', which was in collaboration with an eco-friendly fabric brand, Tencel.

The collection consisted of signature light and flowy outfits, which were crafted out of silk and ecologically-driven TencelTM fabrics. Set against the vivid backdrop of pink and white blooms and enchanting fairy lights, the models gracefully walked amidst a dreamy garden in their gorgeous outfits. The ensembles were splashed in the cheerful shades of yellow, apricot, seafoam, surf blue, onion pink, and blush. The playful prints were dipped in hues including pista green, marigold yellow, misty blue, champagne pink, and lavender, which brought alive the magic of spring.

Accentuated by nuanced details, this exquisite collection included light-weight lehengas, maxi dresses, jumpsuits, saris, bandhgalas, pants, bundies, jackets, and more. The chic jewellery came from Anita Dongre Fine Jewellery. The beautiful voice of Rachel Varghese added to the utopian effect. Here are a few glimpses from Anita Dongre's closing show.