Yami Gautam's Nature-inspired Dress Is Something That You Would Want To Buy Right Away

By
Yami Gautam Lakme Fashion Week

Yami Gautam was the showstopper for Gauri & Nainika's show on the day one of the Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019 and on the second day, she graced Anita Dongre's show. The actress was a vision in an Anita Dongre number, which was about soft hues and intricate details. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

Yami Gautam Fashion

The 'Uri' actress wore a halter Viha dress, which came from the designer's latest Pichhwai collection. There was a poetic element to her structured and hand-painted cream-hued attire. Yami's dress vividly portrayed a refreshing dance of nature. Her ensemble encouraged us to appreciate nature and surroundings. The meticulous golden thread work on the border enhanced her attire. In a nutshell, it looked like a framed artwork.

Yami Gautam Dresses

Yami paired her dress with beige-hued pencil heels, which complemented her outfit. She kept her look minimal and the light makeup with a whiff of dewy touch spruced up her look. Yami's makeup was highlighted by a natural pink lip shade and well-defined kohl, which was accompanied by light purple eye shadow. The side-swept bob tresses elevated her style quotient. Yami Gautam looked like a dream. So, what do you think about Yami Gautam's look and attire? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 11:34 [IST]
