Yami Gautam’s Showstopper Gown Is A Lot About Romantic Layers And Sheer Notes

Yami Gautam Showstopper

'Uri' actress, Yami Gautam was the showstopper for Gauri & Nainika, on the day one of the ongoing Lakmé Fashion Week Summer Resort' 19. The designer duo presented their collection, 'The Art of Latte' and their ensembles were a lot about romantic ruffles and twisted layers. Yami's gown was dramatic and voluminous. Let's decode her outfit and the look.

Yami Gautam Fashion

The actress sashayed down the ramp in a beige-hued gown, which we thought was accentuated by nuanced details. Her gown was one-shouldered and was detailed with a flowy and layered silhouette. Yami's gown featured wispy tones and was notched up by dreamy notes. Her attire featured asymmetrical layers of organza and flared hem. The sequined floral appliques added an interesting dimension and enhanced the attire.

Yami Gautam Insta

Yami paired her stunning gown with black thigh-length boots, which we thought contrasted her attire and gave her look a bold touch. The makeup was nude-toned and highlighted by a matte pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The signature bob tresses completed her showstopper avatar. So, how did you find this attire and look of Yami Gautam's? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

Yami Gautam Gauri & Nainika
Yami Gautam Style
Yami Gautam Showstopper
    Story first published: Thursday, January 31, 2019, 7:43 [IST]
