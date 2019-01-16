ENGLISH

Yami Gautam's Yellow Kurta and Churidaars Reminded Us Of The Good Old Days

Elegance is simple, proved Yami Gautam with her latest outfit, which she wore for the success party of 'Uri'. The actress went for bright hue and gave us an understated look. Free from modern sensibility, she opted for an old-fashioned look. Her kurta and churidaar reminded us of the good old days.

The 'Uri' actress wore a round-necked kurta, which was structural and enhanced her slender frame. Yami's three-quarter-sleeved traditional suit was marked by subtle motifs and she teamed it with a plain matching yellow-hued churidaars. She also draped a plain dupatta on one side of her shoulder. Her lightweight dupatta was intricately bordered and minimally done. The silver-hued sandals were beautifully embellished and went well with her gorgeous ensemble.

Yami notched up her look with delicate earrings, which complemented her outfit of the day. The makeup was dewy-toned and particularly highlighted by a pink lip shade. The soft kohl accompanied by an eyeshadow completed Yami's look. The side-swept wavy bob hairdo rounded out her ethnic avatar. We thought Yami Gautam was a vision to behold. What do you think about her look? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Read more about: fashion bollywood yami gautam
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 16, 2019, 14:13 [IST]
