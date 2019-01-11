ENGLISH

Yami Gautam Notched Up Her Casual Fashion Game With This Long Kurta Top

By
Yami Gautam Uri

You can't put fashion in a box, this was proved by Yami Gautam recently. The 'Uri' actress broadened our perspective with this fashion number. Yes, she broke the stereotypes, she went beyond the clichés, and she backed the anti-fit trend. The latest outfit of hers also blurred the gender lines. To specify a bit, it reminded us of the fashion sensibilities of the renowned painters.

Yami Gautam Fashion

Yami actually wore something pretty simple- there was nothing complicated about her look. Her outfit was something we could try out too but still, it was not just about anybody's shot of whiskey. It was a quirky number and was about pairing a long kurta top with denims. The top was collared, three-quarter-sleeved and flared towards the end. Going by the hues, it was a classic combination of white and blue.

Yami Gautam Style

The starlet gave it a bit of more classical twist by pairing it with black pointed boots, which were ankle-length. Her attire was about taking casual to a whole new extent. The makeup was dewy and lit up by a pink lip shade. However, more than the makeup, it was her statement blue shades, which totally wowed us. The sleek bob tresses rounded out her casual avatar. So, how did you find Yami Gautam's look of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    fashion bollywood yami gautam
    Friday, January 11, 2019, 13:31 [IST]
