Yami Gautam Swoons Us Over With Her Red-hot Attire And Chic Jewellery At Bombay Times Fashion Week

Over a period of few months, we have come to a realisation that Yami Gautam is among the favourite showstoppers. She has been walking down the ramp quite frequently; the recent one was a couple of days ago at the Lotus Make-Up FDCI India Fashion Week 2018 in Delhi. Cut to a few days, and we saw her raising the mercury in the fashion capital, Mumbai. Yes, the actress, glided down the ramp for the leading jewellery brand, Gehna Jewellers at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018.

This time, the actress donned a contemporary ensemble with a classic vibe that resembled a sari. She made us think about the famous orange sari that veteran actress Mumtaz sported in a dance number. Yami's sari was dipped in the shades of reds but it definitely had an old-school touch to it. She wore an off-shouldered bikini blouse that was enhanced by different gradients of the colour red.

The blouse was modern but the sari was draped in a retro style. Her ensemble was marked by a slightly flared silhouette that was pleated and ended with the ruffled hemline. It was a dreamy number; the pallu was pinned classically and was detailed with asymmetrical edges. Her outfit made for a perfect festive function.

Her look was fuss-free and deceptively simple. She notched up her minimal look with stunning jewellery pieces. The sleek danglers and a statement finger ring spruced up her chic avatar. Yami's makeup was on the dewy side and highlighted by subtle kohl and a nude lip shade.

Well, she looked impressive, didn't she?