Yami Gautam Makes A Strong Case For Formal Military Style With This Stunning Number

By
Yami Gautam Uri

Her attire gave us a glimpse of the theme of the movie. To put it more clearly, Yami Gautam wore an outfit, which somewhere gave us the essence of the film that she has been promoting with Vicky Kaushal. Yami's film 'Uri', is about the terror attacks at Uri Army Base Camp and her classic double-breasted unlined trench coat certainly backed military-inspired fashion.

The trench coat was by the label, FableStreet, and it was enhanced by sharp and precise details. Yami's attire was crisply collared and featured overlapping details. It was, by all means, a formal number, perfect as office wear. The three-quarter sleeves and the fabric belt added to the nuanced elements. However, it was definitely not an easy number to pull off but Yami carried it with a lot of confidence.

Yami Gautam Fashion

The actress paired her ensemble with sharply pointed pumps, which matched with her trench coat. She wore a humble gold metallic bracelet as well, which was a simple addition but elevated her formal look. Yami also carried Dior shades with her but she didn't wear it for the evening screening event. With her outfit, she mirrored the spirit of a woman, who lives life on her own terms. As for the make-up, it was absolutely dewy-toned, with highlighted cheekbones, pink lip shade, and a meticulous dab of kohl. The signature side-swept tresses rounded out her look. How did you find Yami Gautam's outfit and look? Let us know that in the comments section.

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

     

