Yami Gautam Looks Classically Chic In This Attire

Yami Gautam is keeping it chic and classy for her upcoming movie, 'Uri' promotions. The actress recently gave us a timeless look, which can quite easily make us look stunning. Well, she pulled off her ensemble effortlessly.
So, Yami wore a white shirt and teamed it with blue jeans. Now that was an amazing old-fashioned look and with this pairing, Yami taught us yet again that we don't have to try too hard when it comes to fashion. Her shirt was sharply collared and came with exaggerated Bishop sleeves. It was an overlapping top and Yami's jeans were dipped in a dark blue shade.
She wore white-hued sandals with her ensemble, which complemented her look. Yami notched up her look with hoop earrings and her light makeup was highlighted by a pink lip shade. The signature side-parted bob hairdo rounded out her that 50s look. So, how did you find Yami Gautam's outfit of the day? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.
