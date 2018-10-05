ENGLISH

Yami Gautam's Icy Dress Is A Cross Between Reality And Fantasy World

When the bourgeois world thinks of calling it a day, the dreamers wake up to the serenity of the night. Against the inky-black backdrop of the night, they let their imaginations flow freely, as they stargaze. The aforementioned lines perfectly explain Yami Gautam, who in the dark hours of the night looked up at the stars, while her dress quite evidently represented idealism but with a touch of reality.

Her dress was dreamy and yet it had the steely touch to it. It was from the label Atelier Zuhra and Yami donned it for an event. The dress was a flight from monotony and accentuated by an icy glow. It was an outfit for a modern woman, who hasn't lost a connection with the fantasy world. This dress, which made us think of a contemporary ice princess, would have made a great date night attire as well.

Coming to the technical side of it, Yami's attire was detailed with razor-sharp edges, sheer fabric, a brush of metallic touch, and definitely a crisp hemline. It was a sleeveless dress with a translucent cloak draping the bodice. The balloon-like skirt of her dress was enhanced by white floral patterns. The patterns were precise and piercing.

Yami paired her dress with shiny silver-hued pointed pumps by Charles & Keith. Her chic jewellery came from H Craft Fine Jewellery. The makeup was bold and particularly lit up by wine-red lip shade. Yami's signature hairdo rounded off her look. She looked outstanding, don't you think so too?

