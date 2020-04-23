ENGLISH

    Anavila Misra Reveals Her Plan Of Making Masks Post Lockdown On Instagram

    By
    |

    Anavila Misra also took the initiative of making masks. She took to her Instagram handle to share her picture in a floral mask and the fashion designer stated that the masks are going to become an important part of our lives even post lockdown. She also added the importance of being conscious of our environment and sensitive towards people, who might not have strong immunity. Anavila, who is famous for her linen sarees, also announced her plan around mask.

    Whether we like it or not masks are going to become an important part of our lives even post lockdown. Even if we are healthy, It’s extremely important to be conscious of our environment and sensitive towards people who might not have strong immunity. As we start work post lockdown we are going to make masks for our entire team and every package which goes out of our stores or warehouse to our clients will have a mask made at our workshop. __________ This is my first attempt at making a fabric mask at home. I used linen fabric from one of my old kurtas and I already had this lace with me. You could use fabric ties as detailed in our previous post or any cords or laces you might have at home. ___________ #maskindia #makyourownmask #diy

    So, the designer wrote on her Instagram feed, "As we start work post lockdown we are going to make masks for our entire team and every package which goes out of our stores or warehouse to our clients will have a mask made at our workshop." Well, that's a necessary step and we are glad that her entire team will be given masks for safety purpose and the fact that how much she values her clients.

    Whether we like it or not masks are going to be an important part of our new reality. Here is a 4-step easy way to make your mask at home. Do wear a mask when you step out. _________ #maskindia #makeyourownmask #busawithamask

    The fashion designer, who first introduced linen saree in 2010, also mentioned that her mask in the picture is her first attempt at making a fabric mask. Anavila Misra used linen fabrics from one of her old kurtas and she already had a lace with her. She also added, "You could use fabric ties as detailed in our previous posts or any cords or laces you might have at home. "

    In her previous post that she was mentioning about, Anavila Misra has given a 4-easy way to make your mask at home. We found it helpful and thanks to her for helping us learn how to make masks.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 20:00 [IST]
