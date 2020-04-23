Just In
- 1 hr ago COVID-19: Why Is Binge-Eating Disorder A Health Threat During The Lockdown?
-
- 1 hr ago Do You Need To Wear Sunscreen While You Are At Home?
- 2 hrs ago Venky Mama Actress Payal Rajput Makes Our Jaws Drop With Her Newspaper-Made Dress
- 3 hrs ago Akshaya Tritiya 2020: Here’s The Muhurta, Rituals And Significance Of The Festival
Don't Miss
- Automobiles Range Rover Evoque And Land Rover Discovery Sport Now Available As Plug-In Hybrids
- Sports Rabada says 'consistent' Kohli pushes him to give his best
- Movies Jaanu’s Television Telecast Records More TRP Than Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, Here Are The Ratings!
- News Cooperation between Centre, states key to tackle COVID-19: Manmohan Singh
- Technology Apple Mail App For iPhone Plagued With Security Flaw: Report
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Mizoram In April
- Finance This Year Submit Form 15G/15H To Avoid TDS On Dividends Earned
- Education Why Civil Services Day Is Celebrated On April 21?
Anavila Misra Reveals Her Plan Of Making Masks Post Lockdown On Instagram
Anavila Misra also took the initiative of making masks. She took to her Instagram handle to share her picture in a floral mask and the fashion designer stated that the masks are going to become an important part of our lives even post lockdown. She also added the importance of being conscious of our environment and sensitive towards people, who might not have strong immunity. Anavila, who is famous for her linen sarees, also announced her plan around mask.
View this post on Instagram
Whether we like it or not masks are going to become an important part of our lives even post lockdown. Even if we are healthy, It’s extremely important to be conscious of our environment and sensitive towards people who might not have strong immunity. As we start work post lockdown we are going to make masks for our entire team and every package which goes out of our stores or warehouse to our clients will have a mask made at our workshop. __________ This is my first attempt at making a fabric mask at home. I used linen fabric from one of my old kurtas and I already had this lace with me. You could use fabric ties as detailed in our previous post or any cords or laces you might have at home. ___________ #maskindia #makyourownmask #diy
A post shared by Anavila (@anavila_m) on
So, the designer wrote on her Instagram feed, "As we start work post lockdown we are going to make masks for our entire team and every package which goes out of our stores or warehouse to our clients will have a mask made at our workshop." Well, that's a necessary step and we are glad that her entire team will be given masks for safety purpose and the fact that how much she values her clients.
The fashion designer, who first introduced linen saree in 2010, also mentioned that her mask in the picture is her first attempt at making a fabric mask. Anavila Misra used linen fabrics from one of her old kurtas and she already had a lace with her. She also added, "You could use fabric ties as detailed in our previous posts or any cords or laces you might have at home. "
In her previous post that she was mentioning about, Anavila Misra has given a 4-easy way to make your mask at home. We found it helpful and thanks to her for helping us learn how to make masks.