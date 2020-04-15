Anita Dongre And Ritu Kumar Announce The Production Of Masks To Help Combat COVID-19 Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in the shortage of masks and other essential medical equipment because of which fashion fraternity around the globe, particularly Europe stepped up to meet the rising demand. Major fashion conglomerates such as LVMH and Kering have collectively pledged to supply around 43 million masks to the health sector in France. A number of brands also including Prada and designers like Christian Siriano have been making masks to aid healthcare workers and patients. The two prominent Indian fashion designers have also announced on their respective social media handles that they have begun with the production of masks. The designers are Anita Dongre and Ritu Kumar. So, let's find out how they are helping to combat COVID-19.

Anita Dongre

Anita Dongre took to her Instagram handle to share that her brand has started with the production of masks. The Anita Dongre Foundation had earlier contributed INR 15 million, to support any medical treatments arising during these troubled times. Speaking about masks, the designer revealed that 24 women employees from two of the tailoring units in Charoti and Dhanevari have offered their services in creating protective masks to meet the needs of the community at large. She also stated that the ladies would be producing reusable masks, and will also be producing special disposable masks for doctors, nurses, and medical staff at the request of local hospitals in the area.

Ritu Kumar

Ritu Kumar's brand has also started with the production of masks. The designer took to her Instagram to announce that they are now producing precautionary masks in their Gurgaon production unit. Ritu Kumar's employees have been producing cotton masks, which are washable and reusable. They have been distributing the masks to the residents of slums in Haryana - the slum residents being among the most vulnerable victims to coronavirus. Ritu Kumar's brand has already distributed 1500 masks and their goal is to hand over 50,000 masks at the earliest.

We are grateful to Anita Dongre and Ritu Kumar for their initiative and thankful to all the employees involved in the production of masks.

Cover Image Credit: Anita Dongre's Instagram