LFW 2020: Here's What You Can Expect From Amit Aggarwal's Summer Resort Grand Finale Collection Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

Ahead of Lakme Fashion Week Summer/Resort 2020, which starts on 12th February, designer Amit Aggarwal unveiled the first look of his grand finale collection. His collection is inspired by the theme for the season #BetterIn3D and he gave a teaser look of his collection. Also, present at the event were Makeup Expert, Marianna Mukuchyan and Ashwath Swaminathan, Head of Innovations, Lakme. So, let's talk about Amit Aggarwal's collection.

His collection mostly featured gowns but there seemed to be a few traditional outfits too. The ensembles were splashed in myriad hues of maroon, light purple, hot pink, and it seemed as if electric blue dominated the collection. As for the details, sculpture and molding effects were quite evident in Amit Aggarwal's outfits but there was a lot of intricate embellishments too. However, some ensembles were purely matte but some outfits had linear patterns too.

The most significant and eye-catching aspect that we noticed in some of his outfits was the bow effect. The crisp and structured bows gave a few of his ensembles dramatic touch. Well, we are excited about his collection and also wondering what outfit will Kareena Kapoor Khan would wear at the LFW 2020, if she would be gracing the ramp. So, here was the sneak peek of Amit Aggarwal's collection. What do you think about it?