    On Met's 150th Anniversary, Met Gala 2020 Theme Will Be Based On Time

    By
    |

    Met Gala 2020 is going to be even more awesome next year, as it would be the Met's 150th anniversary in 2020. Celebrated on May 7, the annual costume gala graced by celebrities typically has a theme. This year, the theme was Camp: Notes On Fashion, which was about a certain kind of sensibility that aimed at exaggeration and artifice. The next year's Met Gala theme is absolutely different and so, let's find out what Met Gala 2020 theme is about.

    In his interview to the New York Times, Andrew Bolton, The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute curator said that fashion is indelibly connected to time. It reflects and represents the spirit of the times, but it also changes and develops with the times. The theme makes sense, as Bolton also revealed that there are a lot of fashion-time issues including designers hoping for more time to be creative, fashion's impact on environment, a focus on sustainability, and more.

    Also, as per the New York Times report, the works of Virginia Woolf and the early 20th century French philosopher, Henri Bergson have played a major part in influencing the theme. Bolton also told about his plans of combining objective time (calendar years) with subjective time (moments of creativity). Now, that's a tough thing to crack and we hope the celebs are dressed in something more than a clock, calendar, or a time machine. The show would be chaired by Anna Wintour, Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, and Nicolas Ghesquière. Well, we are as excited as you are about Met Gala.

    Story first published: Saturday, November 16, 2019, 14:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 16, 2019
     
