MET Gala 2019: Recreate Deepika Padukone's Dazzling Barbie Look!
MET Gala is a starry affair and it is a sensation owing to its themes and the looks adorned by the celebrities gracing the grand occasion. This year theme of "CAMP: NOTES ON FASHION" also brought about some really interesting looks.
Deepika Padukone attended the MET Gala for the third time and what a dazzling sight she presented! Dressed up in a Zac Posen number, she was a magnificent sight to behold, giving off major Barbie vibes.
Apart from the extravagant costume and her 'Barbie' avatar, it was her make-up that stood out and wowed us. With a bold purple eyeshadow and cherry lips, she was looking absolutely stunning. And if she bewitched you as she did us, and you also want to give this dazzling look a go, you're at the right place.
Here is Deepika Padukone's dazzling Barbie look decoded for you.
The Make-Up Look
- Start off by cleansing your face with a mild cleanser and gently pat your face dry.
- Apply some moisturiser on your face and wait for it to get absorbed into your skin. Meanwhile, apply a nice coat of lip balm on your lips.
- Apply a primer on your face and gently blend it in with your fingertips. This will ensure that you have a smooth canvas to work on.
- Now take a matte-finish foundation and apply it all over your face and neck. Using a damp beauty blender, blend the foundation.
- Now apply the concealer under your eyes and over any other visible marks or blemishes. Use the same beauty sponge to blend in the concealer.
- Immediately set your concealer in place using a setting powder.
- Slightly contour your face and nose using a contour or bronzer to give it a sharp look.
- Use an eyebrow pencil to define and fill in your eyebrows.
- Apply pink blush on the high points of your cheekbones.
- Apply an eyeshadow primer all over your lids and blend it. Alternatively, you can use concealer as your eyeshadow base.
- Apply a transparent tape in an angled manner from the base of your eye towards the end of your eyebrow on both the eyes. This will ensure a crisp and clean eyeshadow.
- Take a nude eyeshadow and apply it all over your lid. Blend it well.
- Now take a pink eyeshadow and apply it all over your eye. Take your time to blend this shadow.
- Now take an amethyst shadow and place it at the centre of your lid.
- Next, take a purple eyeshadow and apply it to the outer corner of your eyes. Take it a little more towards the outer corner so as to create a winged shadow. The tape you placed earlier will help you get a sharply winged eyeshadow.
- Take some silver glitter and it at the centre of your lid, just above the amethyst eyeshadow.
- Apply the pink eyeshadow under your lower lash line and apply a hint of brown eyeliner over it just at the ends of your eyes.
- Take that brown eyeliner pencil on your inner lash line about half way from the inner corner.
- Take a silver eyeshadow and apply it on the inner corner of your eyes and drag it a bit further down towards your lower lash line.
- Tightline your upper lash line. This will define your eyes and give the effect of eyeliner.
- Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes and add a pair of dramatic false lashes on your eyelashes. Again apply a coat of mascara.
- Now, apply the highlighter to your cheekbones, the tip of your nose and your cupid's bow.
- Line and define your lips using a berry lip liner.
- Finish it off using a semi-matte finish bold berry lipstick.
- Spritz some setting spray to set everything in place.
The Hairdo
Deepika Padukone went for a retro style high ponytail. The hairdo complimented the whole look and tied together the Barbie look. Here is how you can do this simple and elegant hairdo.
- Start by combing through your hair. Ensure that there are no tangles in your hair.
- Now tie your hair in a chic and high half ponytail.
- Keep a donut at the base of your half ponytail and secure it using bobby pins.
- Now divide the other half of the hair not tied in the ponytail into 2 sections.
- Take both these sections and tie it over the secured donut using a hair tie. Let the hair fall over the donut and make sure it is properly hidden beneath your hair. You can use bobby pins if you need.
- To finish it off, take a bejewelled hair band and place it at the base of your ponytail. Make sure it covers the hair tie to give you a finished look.
Here you have the look decoded for you. A perfectly dramatic look to make you stand apart, this is a look perfect for a fun party. Tap into your inner artist and give this look a try!
