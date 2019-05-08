MET Gala 2019: Recreate Deepika Padukone's Dazzling Barbie Look! Make Up Tips oi-Monika Khajuria

MET Gala is a starry affair and it is a sensation owing to its themes and the looks adorned by the celebrities gracing the grand occasion. This year theme of "CAMP: NOTES ON FASHION" also brought about some really interesting looks.

Deepika Padukone attended the MET Gala for the third time and what a dazzling sight she presented! Dressed up in a Zac Posen number, she was a magnificent sight to behold, giving off major Barbie vibes.

Apart from the extravagant costume and her 'Barbie' avatar, it was her make-up that stood out and wowed us. With a bold purple eyeshadow and cherry lips, she was looking absolutely stunning. And if she bewitched you as she did us, and you also want to give this dazzling look a go, you're at the right place.

Here is Deepika Padukone's dazzling Barbie look decoded for you.

The Make-Up Look

Start off by cleansing your face with a mild cleanser and gently pat your face dry.

Apply some moisturiser on your face and wait for it to get absorbed into your skin. Meanwhile, apply a nice coat of lip balm on your lips.

Apply a primer on your face and gently blend it in with your fingertips. This will ensure that you have a smooth canvas to work on.

Now take a matte-finish foundation and apply it all over your face and neck. Using a damp beauty blender, blend the foundation.

Now apply the concealer under your eyes and over any other visible marks or blemishes. Use the same beauty sponge to blend in the concealer.

Immediately set your concealer in place using a setting powder.

Slightly contour your face and nose using a contour or bronzer to give it a sharp look.

Use an eyebrow pencil to define and fill in your eyebrows.

Apply pink blush on the high points of your cheekbones.

Apply an eyeshadow primer all over your lids and blend it. Alternatively, you can use concealer as your eyeshadow base.

Apply a transparent tape in an angled manner from the base of your eye towards the end of your eyebrow on both the eyes. This will ensure a crisp and clean eyeshadow.

Take a nude eyeshadow and apply it all over your lid. Blend it well.

Now take a pink eyeshadow and apply it all over your eye. Take your time to blend this shadow.

Now take an amethyst shadow and place it at the centre of your lid.

Next, take a purple eyeshadow and apply it to the outer corner of your eyes. Take it a little more towards the outer corner so as to create a winged shadow. The tape you placed earlier will help you get a sharply winged eyeshadow.

Take some silver glitter and it at the centre of your lid, just above the amethyst eyeshadow.

Apply the pink eyeshadow under your lower lash line and apply a hint of brown eyeliner over it just at the ends of your eyes.

Take that brown eyeliner pencil on your inner lash line about half way from the inner corner.

Take a silver eyeshadow and apply it on the inner corner of your eyes and drag it a bit further down towards your lower lash line.

Tightline your upper lash line. This will define your eyes and give the effect of eyeliner.

Apply a nice coat of mascara on your eyelashes and add a pair of dramatic false lashes on your eyelashes. Again apply a coat of mascara.

Now, apply the highlighter to your cheekbones, the tip of your nose and your cupid's bow.

Line and define your lips using a berry lip liner.

Finish it off using a semi-matte finish bold berry lipstick.

Spritz some setting spray to set everything in place.

The Hairdo

Deepika Padukone went for a retro style high ponytail. The hairdo complimented the whole look and tied together the Barbie look. Here is how you can do this simple and elegant hairdo.

Start by combing through your hair. Ensure that there are no tangles in your hair.

Now tie your hair in a chic and high half ponytail.

Keep a donut at the base of your half ponytail and secure it using bobby pins.

Now divide the other half of the hair not tied in the ponytail into 2 sections.

Take both these sections and tie it over the secured donut using a hair tie. Let the hair fall over the donut and make sure it is properly hidden beneath your hair. You can use bobby pins if you need.

To finish it off, take a bejewelled hair band and place it at the base of your ponytail. Make sure it covers the hair tie to give you a finished look.

Here you have the look decoded for you. A perfectly dramatic look to make you stand apart, this is a look perfect for a fun party. Tap into your inner artist and give this look a try!

