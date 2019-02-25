And Oscars 2019 Was A Lot About Pink Dresses On The Red Carpet Fashion Trends Devika Tripathi

The red carpet at the Oscars 2019 came alive with pink outfits. A number of actresses turned up in pink gowns and the internet lost its cool. From Helen Mirren to Gemma Chan, the divas flaunted myriad gowns and gave us numerous trend ideas. Here are the divas, who impressed us with their pink outfits. Let's take a look.

Helen Mirren

Helen Mirren was probably one of the best-dressed divas at the Oscar 2019. She looked radiant in her custom Schiaparelli Haute Couture gown that was splashed in the shades of subtle orange, blazing hot pink, and a tinge of red. It was a flowy gown, summery and graceful. Helen teamed it with a sparkling Harry Winston neckpiece, complementing studs, and a bracelet. The makeup was lit up by a bright pink lip shade and smoky kohl. She carried a Tyler Ellis clutch with her.

Linda Cardellini

Linda Cardellini was also dressed in an extraordinary Schiaparelli gown. Unlike Helen's classic number, hers was more contemporary and anti-structure. Linda's asymmetrical gown was accentuated by pink ruffles and a bow. The gown had a deep front slit and she colour-blocked it with black pointed pumps. She highlighted her gown with a pink lip shade and the middle-parted fringe bun rounded out her stylish avatar.

Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph took a floral turn with a Giambattista Valli gown that came from the Pre-Fall '19 collection of the designer. It was an old-fashioned number with a bow on the neckline and a sweeping cape. While we loved the attire, we thought it didn't suit Maya so much. The gown was flowy and featured a sprinkle of floral accents. The actress teamed it with delicate earrings and the side-parted bob cut completed her look.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts also stunned in a pink dress. The actress wore a one-shouldered pink number from Elie Saab. It was a custom-designed dress with a flowy silhouette and an asymmetrical hem. The dress featured a subtle front slit and came with a waistband belt. Julia accessorised her look with a statement bracelet and dazzling danglers. She wore a pink lip shade and the side-parted wavy tresses rounded out her look.

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan also wore a voluminous pink number. She wore a humble outfit, which was designed by Maison Valentino. Her sleeveless gown featured a ruffled neckline and was pleated with a fuss-free silhouette. It came from Valentino's Spring Summer 19 collection and Gemma looked nothing short of a modern princess. The actress wore a chic ring, bracelets, and earrings to spruce up her avatar. As for her makeup, her cheekbones were accentuated and she wore a light pink lip shade and winged eyeliner to notch up her look. The side-parted bun rounded out her look.

So, whose outfit and look did you find the best? Let us know that in the comment section.