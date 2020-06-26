Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor: 5 Most Stylish Appearances Of The Handsome Hunk In Ethnic Outfits Men Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 26 June 1985, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor marked his acting debut in 2012 with romance-drama film titled Ishaqzaade opposite Parineeti Chopra. The film was a big hit and the actor received a lot of appreciation from the audience for his brilliant performance. After securing his place in the industry, he kept on treating his fans with entertaining films like 2 States, Gunday, India's Most Wanted, Panipat etc.

Apart from enjoying the attention of the people as an actor and as a star, Arjun also enjoys massive fan following on Instagram as a fashion enthusiast. Though the actor can pull off any outfit with utmost ease but his stylish ethnic looks are what we get attracted to the most. As the handsome hunk turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of his best ethnic outfits that gave major goals.

Arjun Kapoor In A Midnight-Blue Sherwani And Black Bottoms Arjun Kapoor sported a full-sleeved chinese-collar midnight-blue hued sherwani by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. His sherwani was accentuated by intricately printed silver outlines. Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, the Namaste England actor teamed his ensemble with plain black bottoms and completed his look with a pair of matching juttis. Arjun Kapoor In A Blue Kurta And Trench Coat With White Pants For one of the promotional rounds of Panipat, Arjun Kapoor donned a chinese-collar navy-blue kurta, which came from Bubber Couture. He layered his kurta with a full-sleeved classic-collar long-lapel trench coat by Kunal Anil Tanna, that featured subtle checked patterns. Styled by Abhilasha Devnani, the Ki & Ka actor paired his ensemble with white pants by Raghavendra Rathore and completed his look with brown shoes from Etro. Arjun Kapoor In A Kurta, Jacket And Pants For another promotional round of Panipat, Arjun Kapoor opted for a round-collar plain dark-hued kurta, which he layered with full-sleeved long jacket. Styled by Abhilasha Devnani, the Half Girlfriend actor teamed it up with matching pants and completed his look with a pair of black shoes. Arjun's outfit came from the label Antar-Agni and his shoes were from Salvatore Ferragamo. Arjun Kapoor In An All-Green Attire For Diwali festivities, Arjun Kapoor was decked up in an all-green ethnic ensemble by Kunal Rawal. His outfit consisted of a full-sleeved classic-collar long kurta, which was accentuated by subtle dotted patterns. He layered his kurta with a waistcoat, that featured intricate prints and topped off his ensemble with an open-front matching half jacket. Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, the Mubarakan actor paired it with plain bottoms and completed his look with polished black shoes. With stubble beard, he rounded out his look. Arjun Kapoor In A White Kurta-Pyjama For Diwali festivities, Arjun Kapoor was dressed in a quarter-sleeved mandarin-collar white kurta by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. His kurta was accentuated by intricate blue-hued patterns and side slits. Styled by Nikita Jaisinghani, the Tevar actor teamed his kurta with matching plain pyjama and looked dashing.

So, what do you think about these ethnic outfits of Arjun Kapoor? Let us know that in the comment section.

Happy Birthday Arjun Kapoor!

Pic Credits: Arjun Kapoor