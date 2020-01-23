Janhvi Kapoor And Arjun Kapoor Grace The Ramp In Fascinating Outfits At Blenders Pride Fashion Tour

ENGLISH

    And for the first time, brother-sister duo, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor walked the ramp. The siblings graced the ramp as showstoppers for Anamika Khanna's show at the Blenders Pride Fashion Tour in Kolkata. At the prestigious fashion tour, the designer presented her latest collection, which was about giving modern perspective to traditional wear. Well, we guessed as much that Janhvi is about to walk the ramp as before the show, she took to her Instagram story to share her 'Pre Ramp Walk Ritual'. So, let's decode the outfits of Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor.

     

    So, speaking about their outfits, they were beautifully patterned and backed the maximalist phase in fashion. Janhvi and Arjun's outfits were contemporary and fascinating. Their ensembles were kaleidoscopic. Focusing on Janhvi Kapoor'sattire first, the Dhadakactress wore separates and a shrug. Black and red were the dominating hues in her ensemble but we also noticed the shades of green and purple. Her attire consisted of a bralette and voluminous high-waist skirt. The feathery black shrug accentuated her attire.

    Her jewellery game was also strong with statement silver-toned bracelet and stunning danglers. The makeup was highlighted by muted pink lip shade and smoky kohl. The middle-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar. Janhvi's attire definitely had a bit of bohemian touch. As for Arjun Kapoor, he gave wedding outfit goals in case you are planning on attending your friend's wedding. He wore a long structured jacket and pants. His golden-toned jacket was an interesting number and it was enhanced by myriad colourful patterns. The black-hued pants went well with his jacket and contrasted it too.

    Well, we absolutely loved the fashion statement of Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, and thought they gave us a winning sibling fashion moment. So, what do you think about their outfits?

    Story first published: Thursday, January 23, 2020, 18:29 [IST]
