Red Sari Or Pink Sari, Which Sari Of Janhvi Kapoor's Did We Like More? Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Lately, Janhvi Kapoor has shown us that she has been playing with hues. She gave us two consecutive sari goals - her one sari was red and the other was pink. We definitely liked her one sari more than the other. So, let's decode both her saris and find out which one did we like more.

Janhvi Kapoor's Red Sari

For Umang 2020, Janhvi Kapoordraped a red sari that was by Manish Malhotra. Her sari was splashed in a deep red hue and featured intricate embellishment on the border. Even her sleeveless matching blouse was meticulously sequinned. Styled by Mohit Rai, this time, Janhvi went for a jewellery-free look and we thought it was a wonderful styling move. The makeup was marked by light pink lip shade and complementing eye shadow. The middle-parted wavy tresses completed her sari look.

Janhvi Kapoor's Pink Sari

For a wedding reception, Janhvi Kapoor donned a pink sari. It was a raspberry pink sari by Arpita Mehta and she paired it with a cowrie shell-detailed sleeveless blouse. Well, her blouse was about vibrant splash and it definitely accentuated her sari look. Her sari also featured a yellow detailing and tassels at the hem. Styled by Tanya Ghavri, Janhvi accessorised her look with sleek gemstone maangtikka by Jet Gems. Her elaborate kadas came from Gehna Jewellers, Jet Gems, and Razwada Jewels. The makeup was highlighted by glossy pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The middle-parted wavy highlighted tresses rounded out her avatar.

Well, we loved her red sari more than the pink one. Which sari look of hers did you like more? Let us know that.