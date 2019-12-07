Just In
Arjun Kapoor’s Panipat Promotions Wardrobe Has All The Outfits Which Can Make You Look Stylish
Currently, Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor is on a professional high as his recent film Panipat has hit the theatres and has got fairly good reviews. Well, when it comes to films, Arjun Kapoor definitely nails every character but when it comes to promotions, he puts his best fashion foot forward and impresses the audience with his cool looks.
So, today, let us peek into his Panipat promotional wardrobe and decode some of his best looks. The actor was styled by celebrity stylist Abhilasha Devnani.
Arjun Kapoor In An Ivory Kurta Set And Beige Jacket
Arjun Kapoor donned a mandarin-collar linear ivory kurta from Bubber Couture, which he teamed with matching churidars. The actor paired his ethnic ensemble with a full-sleeved mid-length beige-hued jacket by Urvashi Kaur. His jacket featured two side pockets. Arjun completed his look with a pair of matching sports shoes from label Off-White. The stubble beard and black framed spectacles rounded out his look.
Arjun Kapoor In A Blue Pantsuit
Arjun Kapoor looked handsome in a blue pantsuit, which came from Bubber Couture. He donned a classic-collar buttoned-down sky blue shirt, and layered it with a full-sleeved notch-lapel blue blazer. His blazer featured pocket-square and an overlap detailing. The actor paired it with matching pants. Arjun completed his look with a pair of brown shoes from Etro. He upped his look with gold-toned rings.
Arjun Kapoor In Multi-Layered Purple Ensemble
Arjun Kapoor sported multi-layered purple ensemble and looked dapper. His ensemble consisted of a classic white shirt, which came from the label, The Maroon Suit. He paired his shirt with a purple waistcoat and finally teamed it with a matching full-sleeved notch-lapel long jacket. Arjun's waistcoat and jacket came from the same label Kunal Rawal. He teamed it with dark-hued pants from Selected India and completed his look with a pair of black shoes by Saint Laurent. With the stubble beard and perfectly set hair, the actor spruced up his look.
Arjun Kapoor In A Midnight-blue Kurta Set And Trench Coat
Arjun Kapoor wooed us with his dazzling kurta set and trench coat. His kurta set consisted of a mandarin-collar linear embroidered midnight-blue kurta, which came from Bubber Couture and ivory pants from Raghavendra Rathore. He upped his look with a cool matching striped trench coat rom Kunal Anil Tanna. Arjun completed his look with a pair of brown shoes from Etro.
Arjun Kapoor In Printed Co-ord Set
Arjun Kapoor opted for a dark-hued co-ord set, which came from the label Āroka. His co-ords consisted of a half-sleeved buttoned-down hooded shirt, which featured black faded prints and an attached cap. He teamed it with matching pants and completed his look with a pair of black boots. Arjun Kapoor's outfit seemed perfect for winters.
So, what do you think about his outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.
Pic Credits: Arjun Kapoor