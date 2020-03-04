Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, And Rajkummar Rao Make Dapper Entry At Kaamyaab Screening Men Aayushi Adhaulia

Not just divas made a stylish entry at the screening event of Kaamyaab but there were also some popular men, who made dapper entry in their fashionable outfits and left us stunned. The stars who left us jaw-dropped are none other than our favourites Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. They not just impressed us with their sartorial choices but also gave major goals to all the men out there. So, let us take a close look at their outfits and decode it.

Shah Rukh Khan In An Olive Green Jacket & Pants

Shah Rukh Khan sported a full-sleeved open-front olive-green hued jacket that featured pockets. He donned a classic-collar light purple-hued shirt with it, which had extended sleeves. The King Khan paired his ensemble with stylish black pants and completed his look with white sports shoes. Stubble beard went well with his look.

Arjun Kapoor In A Black T-shirt And Denims

Arjun Kapoor donned a quarter-sleeved round-collar plain black T-shirt and still looked wow. He teamed it with midnight-blue denim jeans and completed his look with a pair of stylish sport shoes. His sport shoes was featured dark blue & black checkered patterns and white base. He upped his look with a wrist watch while the brown-hued reflectors added stylish quotient. With stubble beard, the actor rounded out his look.

Rajkummar Rao In A Graphic Tee And Denims

Rajkummar Rao wore a half-sleeved round-collar white tee, which was accentuated by funny graphic prints. He paired his tee with blue denim jeans that featured ripped detailing. The actor completed his look with a pair of white sports shoes and upped his look with a black wrist watch and clean shave.

So, what do you think about their outfits? Let us know that in the comment section.

