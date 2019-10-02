Navratri 2019: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja And Other Divas Have Radiant Navratri Outfits For You Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Yellow is the ultimate festive colour and so you may ditch any colour but just don't ignore the colour yellow. There is nothing more radiant and mood-lifting than a yellow colour and if you are planning on sporting something yellow this navratri, we have Bollywood divas here to inspire you. So, let's take a look at their yellow-hued ensembles.

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur's yellow outfit by Raw Mango is perfect for the festive occasion. So, the Super 30 actress donned a stunning brocade ensemble that consisted of a structured kurta and flared bottoms. Her attire was resplendent and seemed comfy as well. The actress accessorised her look with oxidised earrings that came from the label, Aaraa by Avantika Jewellery. The embellished juttis were from Fizzy Goblet. Her makeup was nude-toned and the sleek side-parted tresses upped her look.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra sported this sari for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations but you can even it don it for navratras. The actress wore a Punit Balana sari that was belted and meticulously adorned with subtle accents. The blouse contrasted the sari with intricate details and also featured puffed sleeves. Apart from her sari, you can also ace Shilpa Shetty's look with a nath. So, did Shilpa Shetty Kundra give you some fashion inspiration?

Hina Khan

Hina Khan's ensemble is for the ladies, who want to keep it simple. She wore a short kurti and paired it with flared bottoms. She also draped a dupatta casually and kept it light and simple. Hina Khan's attire was splashed in a vibrant yellow hue and she accessorised her look with statement earrings. The makeup was dewy-toned and the sleek bun completed her avatar.

Rakul Preet Singh

Something like Rakul Preet Singh's will for sure make you look distinctive. The diva draped a Raw Mango sari that gracefully draped and she teamed it with a matching yellow blouse. The De De Pyaar De actress accessorised her look with a heavy neckpiece from Vaibhav Jewellers and her bun was adorned with mogra flowers. So, Rakul Preet's look is something that you must ace for this navratri.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore this interesting ensemble for Raksha Bandhan. She wore a dazzling yellow ensemble that consisted of a cropped blouse, high-waist palazzo pants, and she draped a complementing dupatta. Her attire was by Anamika Khanna and it is ideal for those who want to wear a western outfit and make it look ethnic. So, if that's your mood of the day, let Sonam Kapoor be the inspiration.

So, whose yellow ensemble would you pick for this navratri? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.