Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Best Red-hued Outfits From The Zoya Factor Promotions

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Crimson Sari Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked stunning in a crimson red plain sari, which was from Rishta by Arjun Saluja. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she paired it with a matching full-sleeved crop top, which was accentuated by a diagonal zip. The actress draped the narrow-pleated pallu of her sari in neat casual style. Sonam accessorised her look with intricate earrings, which came from the label, Apala by Sumit. She neatly tied her side-parted tresses and rounded out her look with soft contouring, filled round brows, soft kohled eyes with dark eyeshadow, and nude lip shade.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Bright Kurta And Palazzo Pants Sonam Kapoor Ahuja nailed the quintessential Punjaabi look with a three-fourth sleeved plain red kurta from Gulabo by Abu Sandeep. Her attire was enhanced by golden-striped gota patti on the sleeves. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she paired it with matching palazzo pants. The matching potli bag attached to her outfit notched up the fashion quotient. She completed her look with a pair of Royale Juttis by Pastels and Pop. The actress accessorised her look with gold-toned chaandbaalis by Maheep Kapoor for Satyani Fine Jewels while her bracelet and ring were from Sunita Kapoor. Sonam tied her mid-parted tresses neatly, which also had braided detailing. She spruced up her look with subtle makeup marked by winged eyeliner, bink blush, and light lip shade.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Bright Formal Suit Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked a class apart in a complete bright red formals by Escada. Her outfit consisted of a casual tee, which she paired with a single-breasted short coat. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the actress teamed the bodice of her attire with matching ankle length pants. She completed her look with a pointed black stilettos by Manolo Blahnik. The actress also carried a red-black leather envelope bag with her. She accessorised her look with golden toned earrings. Kohled eyes and nude lip shade rounded out her look. Sonam left her mid-parted sleek tresses loose.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Maroon Shirt And Culottes Sonam Kapoor wore a unique pair of chiffon maroon skirt and matching culottes by Petar Petrov. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her shirt was accentuated by long slits on the sleeves while her high-waist leather culottes had an overlapping detailing. She completed her look with matching thigh-high boots, which added a fashion quotient to her attire. Sonam also carried a Manu Atelier's bag. She accessorised her look with a pair of tiny green hoops, matching rings, and bracelets. The actress left her side parted rolled tresses open.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja In A Bandhgala Sari Sonam Kapoor wore a bandhgala sari by Raghavendra Rathore with a twist. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, her sari consisted of a mandarin collar short coat, flowy skirt, and attached pallu at the back. Her pallu and coat were accentuated by beautiful embellishments. The actress carried a matching potli bag, which was from the same label. She completed her look with pointed golden heels by Alexander McQueen. Sonam accessorised her look with a pair of ethnic hoops by Lalchnd Jewellers, which went well with her look. She pulled her messy tresses back into a french braid. The minimal base marked by thick brows, kohled eyes with heavy mascara, glittering eyeshadow, and glossy lip shade spruced up her look.