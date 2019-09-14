Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Expresses Her Love For Saris With These Two Gorgeous Red Drapes Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Neerja actress, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja has been donning a lot of red outfits for the promotions of her upcoming film, The Zoya Factor. So far, the fashionista has left us speechless with each of her red attires but we found these two traditional outfits of hers the most impressive. So, our favourites till now are her two red saris - the classy crimson red and elegant brick red. So, let's take a close look at both the saris and find which one looked better.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Crimson Red Biker Sari

For the recent promotional round of The Zoya Factor film, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a crimson red colour plain sari by Rishta by Arjun Saluja. It was a deconstructed biker sari, which she draped impeccably. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, the pallu of her sari featured narrow pleats. The actress teamed her stunning sari with a matching full-sleeved overlapping blouse which was accentuated by a diagonal zip and made for a unique sari-blouse. Sonam accessorised her look with ethnic earrings, which were from Apala by Sumit. The diva upped her look with a side-parted sleek hairdo and spruced up her look with soft contouring, filled brows, soft kohled eyes, dark shade eyeshadow, and nudish-pink lip shade. The actress looked a class apart in her stunning sari.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Brick Red Sari

For the film's promotion at Kapil Sharma's comedy show, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja wore a pretty brick-red plain sari by Anavila. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, she draped her sari in a classic style. The actress paired her sari with a half-sleeved matching blouse. What caught our eye was her net-sleeved sheer cape, which added a unique touch to her ensemble. She accessorised her look with gold-toned choker necklace and golden studs by Amrapali jewels. Sonam Kapoor pulled back her mid-parted sleek tresses into a neat low bun, which was adorned with colourful threads. She rounded out her look with winged eyeliner, filled brows, light eyeshadow, contoured face, pink blush, and nude lip shade. The Padman actress looked elegant in her complete attire.

So, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja pulled off her both, classy and elegant saris beautifully. But the one that we liked more was her Crimson red sari.

What do you have to say about her saris? Which sari of Sonam Kapoor did you like more? Make your choices in the comment section.