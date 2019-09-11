Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Or Nora Fatehi, Who Pulled Off The Red Outfit Better? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Just a few days ago, The Zoya Factor actress, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave us a temple-wear goal with her pretty red traditional attire and now, the Dilbar song fame, Nora Fatehi was seen recently playing with red colour at Ganpati celebrations. We loved how Nora and Sonam flaunted their respective red-hued ethnic attires. So, let's take a close look at their outfits and find out who carried it better.

Nora Fatehi's Red Attire

So, for the Ganpati celebration, Nora Fatehi wore a three-fourth-sleeved long red kurti, which was accentuated by an embroidered patti and golden floral prints. She teamed it with complementing pants, which were subtly done. The actress and dancer notched up her look with a brocade dupatta, which she draped on one side of her shoulder. Her dupatta was exquisitely embroidered and she completed her look with a pair of golden heels. The Batla House actress ditched the neckpiece and instead went for drop earrings. Nora left her centre-parted long tresses loose and rounded out her look with subtle makeup marked by soft contouring, kohled eyes, light eyeshadow, and pink lip shade.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's All-Red Attire

At Ganpati puja, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a sophisticated high-neck Scarlet Chiffon Gold Tree Grid Anarkali by Masaba Gupta, which was accentuated by intricate motifs. She paired it with a matching Scarlet Tree Grid dupatta. This gorgeous attire of hers came from Masaba's latest Ganesh Chaturthi collection. The Neerja actress completed her look with embellished juttis, which went well with her attire. She upped her traditional fashion quotient with statement gold jhumkis and delicate rings. Sonam Kapoor pulled her mid-parted sleek tresses into a ponytail. She rounded out her look with minimal base makeup that was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, subtle eye makeup, a small red bindi, and lip shade.

Both, Nora Fatehi and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked divine in their traditional outfits and gave us major temple-wear goals. So, according to us, we think both carried their attires beautifully.

What do you think about their outfits ? Who according to you looked better? Do let us know in the comment section.