ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Or Nora Fatehi, Who Pulled Off The Red Outfit Better?

    By
    |

    Just a few days ago, The Zoya Factor actress, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja gave us a temple-wear goal with her pretty red traditional attire and now, the Dilbar song fame, Nora Fatehi was seen recently playing with red colour at Ganpati celebrations. We loved how Nora and Sonam flaunted their respective red-hued ethnic attires. So, let's take a close look at their outfits and find out who carried it better.

    Nora Fatehi's Red Attire

    So, for the Ganpati celebration, Nora Fatehi wore a three-fourth-sleeved long red kurti, which was accentuated by an embroidered patti and golden floral prints. She teamed it with complementing pants, which were subtly done. The actress and dancer notched up her look with a brocade dupatta, which she draped on one side of her shoulder. Her dupatta was exquisitely embroidered and she completed her look with a pair of golden heels. The Batla House actress ditched the neckpiece and instead went for drop earrings. Nora left her centre-parted long tresses loose and rounded out her look with subtle makeup marked by soft contouring, kohled eyes, light eyeshadow, and pink lip shade.

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's All-Red Attire

    At Ganpati puja, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja donned a sophisticated high-neck Scarlet Chiffon Gold Tree Grid Anarkali by Masaba Gupta, which was accentuated by intricate motifs. She paired it with a matching Scarlet Tree Grid dupatta. This gorgeous attire of hers came from Masaba's latest Ganesh Chaturthi collection. The Neerja actress completed her look with embellished juttis, which went well with her attire. She upped her traditional fashion quotient with statement gold jhumkis and delicate rings. Sonam Kapoor pulled her mid-parted sleek tresses into a ponytail. She rounded out her look with minimal base makeup that was highlighted by contoured cheekbones, subtle eye makeup, a small red bindi, and lip shade.

    Both, Nora Fatehi and Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked divine in their traditional outfits and gave us major temple-wear goals. So, according to us, we think both carried their attires beautifully.

    What do you think about their outfits ? Who according to you looked better? Do let us know in the comment section.

    More SONAM KAPOOR News

    Story first published: Wednesday, September 11, 2019, 15:34 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 11, 2019
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue