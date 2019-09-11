Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Notches Up Her Fabulous Red Ensemble With Oxidised Silver Jewellery Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The Neerja actress, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja once again donned a red-coloured outfit for The Zoya Factor promotions in New Delhi. Well, Sonam Kapoor considers red as her lucky colour and hence, she has been sporting red-hued outfits for her upcoming movie. The actress arrived in the city with co-star Dulquer Salmaan. This time, she wore an eye-catching red outfit. So, let's talk about Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's latest red ensemble, which is a visual treat for sure.

So, for this promotional round, Sonam Kapoor wore a full-sleeved pretty ensemble, which was accentuated by elaborately embroidered multi-hued patterns and light-hued checkered sleeves. The floral accents in the shades of gold and silver adorned her deep red outfit. The actress teamed her attire with a matching sleeveless crop shrug and with this pairing, she gave us a fresh style goal. Well, not just that, Sonam Kapoor also draped a red scarf that matched with the sleeves of her ensemble. The scarf added to the style quotient.

The actress accessorised her look with oxidised silver jewellery, which further gave her look a maximalist touch. She spruced up her look with ethnic danglers, statement rings, and a heavy tribal-inspired neckpiece also added an interesting dimension to her look. She completed her look with a cute dark-shade sling bag and brown juttis. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja elevated her look with a mid-parted sleek bun. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade rounded out her look. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was all-smiles for the shutterbugs.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja fashionably inspired us once again and we are pretty sure, we will buy a red outfit soon.

Meanwhile, do not forget to share your thoughts on Sonam Kapoor's red ensemble in the comment section. Stay tuned for more updates on Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's fashion.