Navaratri 2019: Let Katrina Kaif, Karisma Kapoor, And Other Celebs Inspire You With Red Outfits Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

What is a festival without a red-hued outfit! Well, somebody's got to wear a red ensemble and with navratras around, you should definitely don a red-coloured outfit. Well, navratras allow you to experiment with diverse hues and red should certainly be one of them. So, here are Bollywood divas, who have wowed us with their red ensembles and you can totally take red outfit inspiration from them. Let's find out who these divas are and what red ensembles they wore.

Tabu

So, seasoned actress Tabu, whose movie Chandni Bar completed 18 years, surprised us with a red Anamika Khanna ensemble that consisted of a long flared kurta, pyjamis, and a dupatta. The actress looked graceful in her fauna-adorned ensemble. The dupatta was intricately-doned and she paired her attire with embellished golden juttis. The accessories included jhumkis. The makeup was highlighted by smoky kohl and the sharp side-parted long tresses completed her look. So, Tabu's attire is basically for those, who want to keep it light and festive.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone looked impressive in her red and white sari, which was by Sabyasachi and she donned it for a special function at Italian Consulate. Her sari was red and white striped and she paired it with a black tailored sleeve. The jewellery game was minimal and her look was impeccable with her signature bun. Now, this attire of Deepika Padukone's is perfect for those, who want to wear something unusual.

Katrina Kaif

If you want to wear something red and modern this navaratri, Katrina Kaif's ensemble is perfect for you. The actress sported a red ruffled outfit by Anamika Khanna for one of the promotional rounds of Bharat. Her ensemble was impressive and she notched up her look with a tribal choker neckpiece and stunning bracelets. The makeup was nude-toned with a red lip shade and the side-parted sleek tresses rounded out her avatar.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's ensemble was about playing with wardrobe basics and giving it a modern twist. Her ensemble consisted of a collared and striped kurta and she paired it with pyjamis and white pointed sandals. Her attire was from Lovebirds and she wore it for one of the promotional rounds of The Zoya Factor. Her makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and smoky kohl, and the neat bun rounded out her avatar. So, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja looked awesome.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor recently made a traditional splash in London. She wore an Anavila crimson Ganga Jamuna linen sari that was red-hued and featured golden border. She teamed her sari with a matching red blouse and carried a golden potli bag with her from the Pink Potli. She upped her look with elaborate gold jewellery. The makeup was highlighted by a red lip shade and the ponytail completed her avatar. So, for someone who wants to look strictly traditional, Karisma Kapoor's attire is for you.

Isabelle Kaif

Isabelle Kaif sported a red traditional outfit for a jewellery event. She sported a red floral-embellished blouse and teamed it with flared bottoms and a red jacket. Her red outfit was by Arpita Mehta and Isabelle looked radiant in it. She spruced up her look statement gold choker and earrings. The makeup was dewy-toned and the sleek tresses completed her avatar. Isabelle's attire is perfect for the girls, who have a taste for fusion.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

And for those of you, who want to make heads turn with their traditional outfit, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's ensemble is what you need. Designed by Manish Malhotra, her attire consisted of an embellished half-sleeved kurta and shrarara bottoms. She draped a red dupatta with golden-toned accents and accessorised her look with gold earrings. The makeup was marked by a muted-toned pink lip shade and the voluminous tresses elevated her look.

So, whose red outfit inspired you the most for this navaratri? Let us know that in the comment section.