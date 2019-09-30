Navaratri 2019: Slay It In White Traditional Outfits Like Your Favourite Divas

Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s Floral Sari Dhadkan actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra donned a pure white organza sari from Picchika by Urvashi Sethi on the sets of Super Dancer show, which was accentuated by hand-painted pink florals and green leaves at the border. Styled by Sanjana Batra, she teamed her floral sari with a plain white strappy blouse. The actress draped he sari in a nivi style. Shilpa Shetty accessorised her look with a double-layered red-stoned white-pearl necklace and a pair of pink-stoned earrings. Her necklace and earrings came from Amrapali. She further upped her look with some bangles and rings by Roopa Vohra Fine Jewellery. Shilpa looked fresh in her beautiful white sari.

Karisma Kapoor’s Flared Kurta Karisma Kapoor donned a three-fourth net-sleeved round neck white kurta by Surily G for Ganpati darshan, which was accentuated by subtle embellishments on the flared portion. The cinched waist added structure to her attire. The bodice and border of her kurta featured an intricate red-yellow floral embroidery, which enhanced her beautiful attire. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, she paired her ivory kurta with ankle-length matching bottoms. The actress completed her look with a net dupatta and Fizzy Goblet juttis. She carried a floral potli bag, which came from The Pink Potli. She accessorised her look with a wrist watch and silver-toned hoops.

Madhuri Dixit Nene’s Anarkali Madhuri Dixit Nene wore a full net-sleeved floor-length white anarkali, which was accentuated by tri-coloured (red, blue and golden) striped border and intricate red and green floral embroidery on the bodice and the sleeves. The cinched waist added structure to her attire. She completed her beautiful look with a golden-bordered net dupatta. Madhuri Dixit accessorised her look with a pair of silver-toned ethnic earrings and ring. She upped her traditional look with a tiny bindi.

Alia Bhatt’s Sharara Set Alia Bhatt's sharara suit consisted of a cut-sleeved short kurti, which was accentuated by golden gota patti work. Styled by Ami Patel, she paired her beautiful kurti with matching sharara. The actress draped her golden-hued bordered patterned dupatta on her shoulder. She ditched the neckpiece and accessorised her look with a pair of ethnic jhumkis. Alia's sharara set looked absolutely elegant, and it's perfect for Navaratri festival.

Raveena Tandon’s Shirt Kurti With Long Jacket If you are bored of donning casual traditionals for every festival and looking for some stylish Indian attire, this outfit of Raveena Tandon's is absolutely perfect for you. She donned a classic collar buttoned long shirt kurti by Label De Belle, which was accentuated by black prints on the hem and a short front slit. She teamed her kurti with plain black bottoms. Styled by Sugandha Sood, Raveena layered her kurti with a net-sleeved long flared jacket, which consisted of side pleats. The bodice of her long jacket was embellished with black embroidery. Raveena Tandon kept her look minimal with chic earrings. She looked traditionally class apart.

Anushka Sharma’s Ivory Hand-Woven Anarkali Anushka Sharma donned a three-fourth sleeved simple hand-woven ivory anarkali by Manish Malhotra for the Swachh Bharat event, which was accentuated by intricate pearl detailing and golden zardosi work at the border of the sleeves. She paired her beautiful anarkali with matching dupatta. Her dupatta was enhanced by intricate zari work. Anushka Sharma upped her traditional look with intricate crystal hand embroidered silver juttis, which came from Fizzy Goblet. She accessorised her look with ethnic gold jhumkis and kadas.

Deepika Padukone’s Chikankari Sari If you are a sari lover, we suggest you to blindly trust Deepika Padukone's pure white chikankari sari. Her beautiful sari by Rahul Mishra was accentuated by chikankari and designer cut border. Styled by Shaleena Nathani, she paired her ivory sari with a 'zehlige' beaten half-sleeved golden blouse. The actress ditched the neckpiece, which was a smart choice as the elegant sari didn't need any add-ons. She accessorised her look with just a pair of golden-toned floral earrings. Deepika looked classy and elegant at the same time.