Navaratri 2019: Orange-hued Outfit Ideas From Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif, And More Bollywood

Navaratri 2019 is around the corner and we can't wait for those happy and fun nine days. After all, we all need a reason to shop and dress up in the most beautiful traditional outfits. We know, you all are fashionistas in your own right and don't need any guidebook when it comes to selecting the best outfit for the festival. But you may not want to repeat any of your outfits this navaratri. We totally get you if you want different coloured outfits for each day.

So, let orange be the hue for the first day of the navaratri. If you are looking for some orange outfits, we have come up with some suggestions to help you pick up the best one. So, here are the five orange traditional outfits from our favourite Bollywood divas wardrobe for some navaratri fashion inspiration.

Rakul Preet Singh’s Anarkali Suit Rakul Preet Singh If you are looking for some traditional suit, Rakul Preet's orange anarkali is perfect for the day. Accentuated by heavy embroidery work, her full net-sleeved plunging neckline floor-length A-line anarkali from Shloka Khialani will make your festive day even more special. You can drape a matching dupatta like Rakul Preet or even wear a contrasting dupatta. Rakul Preet Singh accessorised her look with a pair of ethnic jhumkis, which came from label Azotiique by Varun Raheja. Katrina Kaif’s Ethnic-Modern Lehenga Katrina Kaif We all love lehengas, but if you want an ensemble, which can make you look a class apart,, Katrina Kaif's modern lehenga is ideal. So, Katrina Kaif's ensemble came from Anamika Khanna's collection. Enhanced by bead-work at the border, she paired it with a matching choli. The double-layered broad embroidered belt accentuated her ensemble. She draped an off-white dupatta, which completed her ethnic-modern look. The ethnic golden-toned jhumkis spruced up her look. Deepika Padukone’s Elegant Suit Deepika Padukone's orange suit is definitely going to be the most ideal choice for the long tiring day, as it is light-weight and simple. Her bright orange suit was designed by the top designer Sabyasachi. Her attire was not only elegant but also comfy. Her silk dupatta marked by sequins and golden border went well with her suit. The elaborate jewellery also gave us goals. Vidya Balan’s Orange-Yellow Sari Vidya Balan A sari never goes out of trend. Infact, if you are confused about what to wear on the first navaratri day, you can stop scratching your head and drape an elegant sari. So, if you are looking for a orange-coloured sari idea, Vidya Balan's sari is the perfect one. Her Paromita Banerjee yellow sari was accentuated by triangular orange designs while her pallu was completely dipped in orange colour. The thin purple piping added a unique touch to her sari and that's the reason she opted to pair it with a half-sleeved plain purple blouse. She draped her sari in a nivi style and looked graceful. The beautiful ethnic jhumkis completed her look. Janhvi Kapoor’s Stylish Kalidar Kurta Janhvi Kapoor: Manish Malhotra If you are bored of donning strictly traditional outfits on the festivals, and want some stylish quotient, take a look at Janhvi Kapoor's outfit. Designed by Manish Malhotra, Janhvi Kapoor's shimmering orange-yellow kalidar kurta and denims combination will not only make for a comfy attire but will also look very modern and chic. Her kalidar kurta was notched up by the embroidered work on the hem of the sleeves. She accessorised her look with silver-toned ethnic jhumkis. Wow, these Bollywood divas for sure gave us orange-hued outfit goals! Which orange outfit are you going to pick for this Navaratri? Do let us know in the comment section.