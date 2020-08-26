Divyanka Tripathi Gives Office Wear As Well As Festive Fashion Goals In Her Two Different Suits Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Indian Television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's good looks and cheerful personality is loved by all of us. In fact, she has been winning the internet with her fashionable looks, especially during the quarantine period. Recently, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress took to her Instagram feed to share her two absolutely different ethnic looks. In a pretty white kurti, she gave office wear goals while in her lovely pink suit, she gave festive fashion goals. So, let us take a close look at her both outfits and decode it.

Divyanka Tripathi In A White Kurti

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya sported a quarter-sleeved round-collar flared white kurti, which came from the label House Of Fett. Her long kurti was accentuated by intricate blue prints and asymmetrical hem. She teamed her kurti with blue denim jeans and accessorised her look with a pair of earrings, a gold-toned chain, and a ring from Delightful Wears by Renu. The diva let loose her side-parted straight tresses and spruced up her look with sharp contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, and red lip tint.

Divyanka Tripathi In A Pink Suit

For Ganesh Chaturthi 2020, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was dressed in a quarter-sleeved round-collar pink ensemble, which was accentuated by block prints and subtle yellow patterns. She teamed her ensemble with a yellow dupatta that featured intricate embroidery and golden embellished border. The diva let losoe her mid-parted sleek tresses and elevated her look with a red bindi, filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade.

