ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Lehenga Is What You Should Bookmark For The Upcoming Wedding Season

    By
    |

    Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently stunned us with her throwback lehenga look. The actress looked gorgeous in her multi-hued lehenga and we thought her lehenga was perfect for wedding functions. Her styling and makeup were also minimally-done. So, let's decode her attire and look, which had all our attention.

    So, Divyanka Tripathi wore a pink and ivory lehenga that consisted of a blouse and skirt. Her blouse was half-sleeved and pink in hue. It was a beautifully sequinned number and she teamed it with a net ivory skirt that was accentuated by pink and blue floral accents. It was a gorgeous combination and she paired her ensemble with a dupatta that was multi-hued and went well with her lehenga attire.

    She accessorised her look with a gemstone and gold bangle. She also upped her look with oxidised earrings and a complementing maang-tikka. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and pink lip shade. The middle-parted long tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's lehenga look? Let us know that.

    More DIVYANKA TRIPATHI DAHIYA News

    Story first published: Thursday, April 2, 2020, 14:20 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 2, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue