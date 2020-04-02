Just In
- 56 min ago Nude Lipsticks That Suit Indian Skin Tone The Best
-
- 1 hr ago Yashika Aannand Exudes Party Vibes In A Strapless Pink Dress And We Can’t Wait To Hit The Club!
- 2 hrs ago COVID-19: Creative Stunts Done By Policemen For Convincing People To Stay At Their Homes
- 2 hrs ago World Autism Awareness Day: What Is High-Functioning Autism? Its Causes And Diagnosis
Don't Miss
- Finance Renewal Due Date For Health, Motor Insurance Policies Extended To 21 April
- Sports 2011 World Cup triumph: Yuvraj Singh, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh get nostalgic as they remember memorable win
- News Coronavirus pandemic: What does zoonotic diseases mean? How do they spread?
- Automobiles Honda BR-V Discontinued From Indian Market: No Plans To Introduce BS6 Update Yet!
- Movies Krack New Poster Out: Ravi Teja & Shruti Haasan Ask People To Stay At Home And Enjoy With Family
- Technology Is Coronavirus Surveillance A Major Threat To Your Personal Privacy?
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Karnataka In April
- Education Coronavirus Outbreak: NTA Helpline Numbers Released For JEE Main & NEET Aspirants
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Lehenga Is What You Should Bookmark For The Upcoming Wedding Season
Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently stunned us with her throwback lehenga look. The actress looked gorgeous in her multi-hued lehenga and we thought her lehenga was perfect for wedding functions. Her styling and makeup were also minimally-done. So, let's decode her attire and look, which had all our attention.
So, Divyanka Tripathi wore a pink and ivory lehenga that consisted of a blouse and skirt. Her blouse was half-sleeved and pink in hue. It was a beautifully sequinned number and she teamed it with a net ivory skirt that was accentuated by pink and blue floral accents. It was a gorgeous combination and she paired her ensemble with a dupatta that was multi-hued and went well with her lehenga attire.
She accessorised her look with a gemstone and gold bangle. She also upped her look with oxidised earrings and a complementing maang-tikka. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and pink lip shade. The middle-parted long tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's lehenga look? Let us know that.