Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya’s Lehenga Is What You Should Bookmark For The Upcoming Wedding Season Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya recently stunned us with her throwback lehenga look. The actress looked gorgeous in her multi-hued lehenga and we thought her lehenga was perfect for wedding functions. Her styling and makeup were also minimally-done. So, let's decode her attire and look, which had all our attention.

So, Divyanka Tripathi wore a pink and ivory lehenga that consisted of a blouse and skirt. Her blouse was half-sleeved and pink in hue. It was a beautifully sequinned number and she teamed it with a net ivory skirt that was accentuated by pink and blue floral accents. It was a gorgeous combination and she paired her ensemble with a dupatta that was multi-hued and went well with her lehenga attire.

She accessorised her look with a gemstone and gold bangle. She also upped her look with oxidised earrings and a complementing maang-tikka. The makeup was highlighted by contoured cheekbones and pink lip shade. The middle-parted long tresses rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's lehenga look? Let us know that.