Divyanka Tripathi Turns Coverstar And Gives Casual Fashion Goals In A Net Top And Peach Bottoms
Divyanka Tripathi is one of the finest actresses in the TV industry. With her brilliant acting prowess, gorgeous beauty, and charming personality, the diva has been ruling many hearts. On the fashion front too, it's absolutely safe to say that Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress knows how to pull off any outfit effortlessly. Recently, Divyanka had a stunning photoshoot as she turned coverstar for the Downtown Mirror India magazine's March issue. For the shoot, she sported a not-so-casual outfit and looked amazing. So, let us take a close look at her attire and decode it.
Gorgeous! The smile is happiness to feel better and our March 2020 cover superstar @divyankatripathidahiya is real grin.. . . Know more about affordable luxury clothing by @samshek.unicorn . . @bmwmotorrad 310 GS Cup begins and @adcomindia launches vision LED headphones for ultimate gamers. . . Editor: @supriya_garg_editor Photographer: @horilhumad Makeup: @makeupbymanojsoni Hair: @makeupbymanojsoni Styled by: @stylingbyvictor & @sohail__mughal__ PR: @brandnbuzz .. . .. #divyankatripathi #divyankatripatidahiya #magazine #bmwmotorrad #samshek #adcom #luxury #luxurylifestyle #photoshoot #television #actress #bollywoodactress #fashion #fashionblogger #fitness #fitnesslife #fitnessfreaks #lifestyle #lifestyleblogger #lifestyledesign #fitnesslifestyle #lifestylechange #downtownmirror #downtownmirrormagazine #photography #photograph #covershoot #photogrid #photoftheday #photographylovers
So, Divyanka Tripathi donned a net-fabric bishop-sleeved black top that featured a plunging neckline. Styled by Victor Robinson and Suhail Mughal, she paired her top with high-waist peach-hued bottoms, which featured flap pockets. The matching band type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actress accessorised her look with a pair of earrings from the label Izaara.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Divyanka sharply contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The diva let loose her highlighted sleek tresses.
So, what do you think about her outfit? Let us know in the comment section.
