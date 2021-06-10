Divyanka Tripathi Challenges Her Fans To Read The Printed Texts Written On Her Quirky Co-ord Set, Can You? Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya is one of those Indian Television actresses, who is not just popular for her brilliant acting prowess but is equally loved by the fans for her Instagram game. Sometimes, she comes up with her stunning pictures and sometimes, she comes up with some interesting posts that totally grab the attention of the users. From this, we can say that the actress definitely knows how to keep the interests of her followers.

Recently, Divyanka came up with a fun challenge for her fans. She shared a few pictures from her latest photoshoot, where she was seen sporting black and white printed co-ord set. Her outfit had quirky comic book text prints written on it and so, she urged her fans to try to decode all that's written on it. So, let's take a closer look at her complete attire and find out the details.

So, for her latest photoshoot for a magazine, Divyanka Tripathi sported black and white printed co-ordinated set, which came from the label Periwinkley Store by Paridhi. It had quirky graphic as well as text prints on grey coloured boxes. While graphic print was the sketch of a man, the texted prints featured funky quotes related to relationship, dating, etc. Ye Hai Mohabbatein actress' co-ord set consisted of a quarter-sleeved round-collar tee and above ankle-length comfy trousers. Styled by Victor Robinson, she completed her look with a pair of silver shoes and looked party-ready. Divyanka went jewellery-free and instead upped her look with silver nail paint.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, the Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actress softly contoured her forehead and cheekbones. Her T-zone, nose, and cheekbones were highlighted by oodles of highlighter. Filled brows, kohled eyes, mascara, light shade eye shadow, and glossy-nude pink lipstick, spruced up her look.

So, what do you think about this outfit of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram