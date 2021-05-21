Divyanka Tripathi’s Braided Half Bun And Pigtails Make For The Perfect Summer Hairstyles For Long Hair Hair Care oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

Summers can be unbearable, especially when you have long hair. Having your hair on your shoulders and at the back of your neck and bangs on your forehead as you're sweating profusely, is the most uncomfortable feeling you can go through during these days if you have long hair. To cope up with such situation and problems, either you tie up your hair or chop them off to keep your hair short. Chopping off your hair is what many of you might not prefer. However, tying your hair up is a great rescue. But at the same time, you also need to look pretty, chic, and beautiful, right? So, to help you deal with your long hair while the humidity is at its peak, we have come with two amazing, stylish, and cute hairstyles inspired by Divyanka Tripathi. Take a look.

Divyanka Tripathi's Braided Half Bun

Divyanka Tripathi looked extremely cute and stylish as she flaunted her braided half bun in the latest pictures. To get the similar hairstyle, first divide your hair into two parts from the centre. Then pick a topmost section from the either side and create a braid towards the back. Secure it with a hair tie or hair pins while you work on the other section. Similarly, make another braid from the other side of your hair. Braid it towards the back. Once your reach on the crown part, take both the braids, twist it, and tie into a high bun. Straighten or curl your remaining tresses and you're done.

Divyanka Tripathi's Pigtails

Who said pigtails are only for school girls? The hairstyle is highly trending these days and Divyanka Tripathi is one of the actresses, who recently sported it and gave major summer hairstyle goals. It's one of the easiest, quickest, and comfiest hairstyles to wear during summer. To create pigtails, all you need to do first is, divide your hair into two parts from the centre. Grab all your hair from one side and tie it into a high ponytail. Make the same ponytail on the other side of your hair and now you can flaunt it freely.

So, what do you think about these hairstyles of Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Divyanka Tripathi's Instagram

Story first published: Friday, May 21, 2021, 10:00 [IST]