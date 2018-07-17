Subscribe to Boldsky
Yay! Manushi Chhillar Inspired Us To Ditch Denims For Sassy Pants

Manushi Chhillar Miss World

Manushi Chhillar just taught us how to slay two classic and absolutely contrasting hues- black and white. Her fashion game is only getting better with time and we are delighted to see her experimenting so much and giving us fashion ideas. With her fresh wardrobe and contemporary looks, Manushi, is truly a style icon for millennials.

No other Miss World, not even Priyanka Chopra was able to inspire us stylishly this soon, after winning the Miss World crown. And Manushi has been nailing looks after looks. This time, she opted for western looks and had us going gaga all over her.

Manushi Chhillar western looks

She wore a pantsuit and separates and beckoned us to have fun in the quintessential boss lady attires. First, she wore an all-white pantsuit and she looked so hot and also so cute in it. Her pantsuit came from Label Rhea Pillai Rastogi. It was a creamy outfit with an asymmetrical one-shouldered crop-topped bodice that featured a deep side slit. The pants were structural yet flared and we totally loved the subtle golden sequin work on her pants.

She accessorised her look with Azotiique by Varun Raheja jewellery and wore a dewy makeup marked by red lip shade. The rebond hairdo and embellished pumps topped her look.

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Jul 16, 2018 at 1:34pm PDT

The second look of hers was more ravishing as she rocked the separates like a pro. So, she wore a Pinnacle by Shruti Sancheti outfit. Her attire came from the designer's Jharcraft collection. Manushi teamed her black crop top with printed grey-coloured straight-fit pants with slight flare. And she enhanced her stylish avatar with minimally-printed floor-length black cape.

Manushi Chillar latest fashion

This time her makeup was highlighted by smoky eyes and she again sported stunning jewellery by Azotiique by Varun Raheja. She completed her smokin' hot avatar with black pumps that we so want in our closets.

A post shared by Manushi Chhillar (@manushi_chhillar) on Jul 16, 2018 at 1:54pm PDT

Well, we thought Manushi looked awesome in both the attires, but given a choice, which outfit of hers would you like to sport?

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 17, 2018, 12:59 [IST]
