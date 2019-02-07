Yami Gautam's Boho Look Is What We Want To Ace Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Yami Gautam was spotted in the city last night and she wore this absolutely fabulous number. She wore a dress that totally radiated boho vibes and looked comfy. The 'Uri' actress also spruced up her look with a spunky pairing. Well, let's decode her ensemble and the look.

So, Yami wore a flared dress, which defied structure. Her teal-hued dress was noodle-strapped with petal-like sleeves and a free-flowing bodice that was accentuated by a breezy silhouette. The skirt was also asymmetrical with pleated edges. This was a layered number and Yami pulled off her dress with a lot of aplomb.

She teamed it with black-hued boots, which looked cool and added to the quirk quotient. It was a rather interesting colour-block and Yami also carried a textured purse with her. She accessorised her look with a chic watch. The makeup was highlighted by a natural pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-swept hairdo rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Yami Gautam's dress and the look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.