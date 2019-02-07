ENGLISH

    Yami Gautam's Boho Look Is What We Want To Ace

    By
    |
    Yami Gautam Fashion

    Yami Gautam was spotted in the city last night and she wore this absolutely fabulous number. She wore a dress that totally radiated boho vibes and looked comfy. The 'Uri' actress also spruced up her look with a spunky pairing. Well, let's decode her ensemble and the look.

    Yami Gautam Style

    So, Yami wore a flared dress, which defied structure. Her teal-hued dress was noodle-strapped with petal-like sleeves and a free-flowing bodice that was accentuated by a breezy silhouette. The skirt was also asymmetrical with pleated edges. This was a layered number and Yami pulled off her dress with a lot of aplomb.

    Yami Gautam News

    She teamed it with black-hued boots, which looked cool and added to the quirk quotient. It was a rather interesting colour-block and Yami also carried a textured purse with her. She accessorised her look with a chic watch. The makeup was highlighted by a natural pink lip shade and subtle kohl. The side-swept hairdo rounded out her avatar. So, what do you think about Yami Gautam's dress and the look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.

    Read more about: yami gautam celeb spotting
    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 17:06 [IST]
