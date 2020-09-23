Ginny Weds Sunny: Yami Gautam Blossoms Like Lily In A Yellow Lehenga In Peppy Wedding Number LOL Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam, who mesmerised us with her pretty looks in her last film Bala, is once again going to steal your heart with her beauty in her upcoming film, Ginny Weds Sunny. The film is all set to premiere on 9 October on Netflix, but before that the filmmakers treated the audience with a peppy wedding song. The Shaadi Anthem titled LOL, featuring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey, is doing rounds on the internet ever since it has released. The actress not only made us groove to the tunes of the song but also gave us refreshing vibes in her blossoming yellow lehenga. So, let us take a close look at her lehenga and decode it.

So, for the wedding song, Yami Gautam was decked up in a beautiful bright-yellow lehenga and looked gorgeous as ever. Her lehenga was splashed in blue hue at the hem and featured multi-layered blue as well as yellow ruffles. Just above the ruffles, it had golden shimmering accents that enhanced the look of the ensemble. The diva teamed her lehenga with a plunging-neckline sky-blue choli, which was accentuated by silver dotted patterns and pink-pearl detailed design on the neckline. Her choli had net-fabric sleeves with the same silver dotted prints. Yami draped a matching yellow dupatta that had golden shimmer detailing on the neck.

The actress completed her look with a pair of golden sandals that went well with her look. Talking about her jewellery, she sported light-pink hued pretty chandbaalis that had white pearl-drop detailing, golden bangles, and rings. On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, she slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eyeliner, pink eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The actress left her side-parted highlighted wavy tresses loose and secured her one side tresses with a lovely white-hued accessory.

So, what do you think about this look of Yami Gautam from the song LOL? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Sony Music India