ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Yami Gautam’s Latest Magazine Cover Will Leave You With Major Floral Fashion Inspiration

    By
    |

    Yami Gautam, who recently celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her siblings, recently took to Instagram to share the August digital cover of Elle India magazine. It was a refreshing cover and inspired us to sport florals in monsoons. Apart from her cover look, we found her makeup also very inspiring. She looked so fresh and beautiful and we are pretty sure you all must want to ace this look of hers.

    View this post on Instagram

    #Repost @elleindia with @make_repost ・・・ She is fearless She is grounded She is feisty She is kind She is gorgeous And she is a lot more.. . Introducing our August digital cover star, @yamigautam. “Kindness is compassion. Kindness is a way of life, it’s a part of your value system. It took a pandemic for a lot of people to realise what value kindness and compassion holds. I hope that once we get back to our regular lives, we don’t forget the values this time has re-inculcated in everybody,” she reflects in our Kindness Issue. . Link in bio for more. . On @yamigautam: Silk brocade trench coat @suketdhir via @ogaanindia’s online store. Diamond earrings @herstoryjewels. . Photographer: @sushantchhabria Styling: @divyakdsouza/ @inega.in Art direction: @prashish_moore Words: @kavereeb Hair: @mikedesir/ @animacreatives Make-up: @akgunmanisali / @inega.in Production: @p.productions_ Assisted by: @khushi46 (styling), @thismichellelobo (intern) . #ELLEAugust #YamiGautam #Bollywood #Celebrity

    A post shared by Yami Gautam (@yamigautam) on

    So, posed against a pink backdrop of bougainvillaea creepers, Yami beckoned us to celebrate nature. The magazine described her as, "She is fearless, She is grounded, She is feisty, She is kind, She is gorgeous, And she is a lot more.." We totally agree with the caption and as for her ensemble, it was a trench coat attire designed by Suket Dhir. It was a silk brocade trench coat that was accentuated by a light blue hue, which was metallic in appearance. Yami Gautam's coat was enhanced by pink, yellow, and dark blue nature-inspired accents. The attire was structured with a sharp collar and overlapping detail. The coat was via Ogaan India online store.

    She upped her look with delicate diamond earrings, which were from Her Story. The makeup was marked by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with light pink eye shadow. Well, this makeup look is worth trying and her side-parted highlighted bob tresses completed her avatar. So, what do you think about Yami Gautam's attire and look? Let us know that.

    More YAMI GAUTAM News

    Read more about: yami gautam celebrity fashion
    Story first published: Tuesday, August 4, 2020, 13:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 4, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue