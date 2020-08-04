Yami Gautam’s Latest Magazine Cover Will Leave You With Major Floral Fashion Inspiration Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Yami Gautam, who recently celebrated Raksha Bandhan with her siblings, recently took to Instagram to share the August digital cover of Elle India magazine. It was a refreshing cover and inspired us to sport florals in monsoons. Apart from her cover look, we found her makeup also very inspiring. She looked so fresh and beautiful and we are pretty sure you all must want to ace this look of hers.

So, posed against a pink backdrop of bougainvillaea creepers, Yami beckoned us to celebrate nature. The magazine described her as, "She is fearless, She is grounded, She is feisty, She is kind, She is gorgeous, And she is a lot more.." We totally agree with the caption and as for her ensemble, it was a trench coat attire designed by Suket Dhir. It was a silk brocade trench coat that was accentuated by a light blue hue, which was metallic in appearance. Yami Gautam's coat was enhanced by pink, yellow, and dark blue nature-inspired accents. The attire was structured with a sharp collar and overlapping detail. The coat was via Ogaan India online store.

She upped her look with delicate diamond earrings, which were from Her Story. The makeup was marked by glossy pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and subtle kohl with light pink eye shadow. Well, this makeup look is worth trying and her side-parted highlighted bob tresses completed her avatar. So, what do you think about Yami Gautam's attire and look? Let us know that.