Fashion Flashback: When Yami Gautam Walked The Ramp And Made Our Jaws Drop In Her Fairytale Dresses

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam is one of the beautiful faces we have in the industry. Be it at an event or at the airport, the actress never fails to make heads turn with her gorgeous looks. Talking about events, how can we even forget the moment when she walked the ramp in her fairytale gowns as showstopper at Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019 and at Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018 and made our jaws drop. So, let us take a close look at her both ensembles and reminiscence the memories.

Yami Gautam In A Beige Gown At Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort'19

On the day one of the Lakme Fashion Week Summer Resort 2019, Yami Gautam walked the ramp as a showstopper for designer duo Gauri & Nainika flaunting a beige-hued beautiful gown. Her one-shoulder voluminous net gown was accentuated by layered ruffles at the hem and dramatic floral patches on the shoulder and at the side of her waist. The floral also had red-hued shimmer detailing while the matching band-type belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Uri actress accessorised her look with a silver-toned floral ring and elevated her look with filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, light pink-hued eye shadow, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade. Yami let loose her side-parted short tresses loose and looked stunning as ever.

Yami Gautam In A Pastel Ensemble At Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018

On the day three of the Bombay Times Fashion Week 2018, Yami Gautam walked the ramp as a showstopper presenting Kalki's Summer Spring collection. She sported a sleeveless slight off-shoulder pastel-hued structured voluminous ensemble, which consisted of floral motifs and zari work. The bodice and border of her ensemble was heavily embellished while the skirt featured embellished patterns. Styled by Mohit Rai, her dress featured an embroidered tulle cape at the back that fell beautifully on the floor and formed a short train. The Bala actress upped her look with gold-toned rings and black nail paint. She pulled back her tresses into a half-hairdo and let loose her remaining highlighted tresses. Slight contouring marked by filled pointed brows, kohled eyes, curled lashes, dark eye shadow, highlighted pink cheekbones, and nude pink lip shade spruced up her look.

Yami Gautam looked super stunning in her both fairytale dresses and we absolutely loved them. What do you think about it? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Yami Gautam and Kalki Fashion