Yami Gautam’s Stunning Traditional Fashion Moments That You Should Take Pointers From Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Yami Gautam posted a childhood picture of her sister, brother, and herself on Instagram. It was her brother, Ojas Gautam's birthday today and well, Yami Gautam has been giving us glimpses of her childhood pictures. However, apart from sharing her childhood pictures, Yami Gautam has also been giving us a lot of fashion moments but we are going to talk about her traditional fashion moments today. So, let's take a look at her traditional fashion game.

Yami Gautam's Black And Sheer Saree

The actress sported a saree as she won an award for the Most Stylish Unconventional Actress for her performance in Bala and Uri. She draped a sheer silver saree, which featured intricate motifs in the golden hue. She teamed her saree with a black half-sleeved blouse that featured intricate gold-toned patterns around the neckline and sleeves area. She accessorised her look with elaborate earrings and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade, contoured cheekbones, and kohl. The side-swept bob tresses rounded out her avatar.

Yami Gautam's Pink Printed Anarkali

So, Yami Gautam also gave us traditional fashion vibes with her pink anarkali that was patterned. She looked pretty as a peach in her ensemble that featured a sleeveless anarkali kurta and a dupatta. Her kurta was accentuated by tiny floral motifs on the bodice and the flared portion was enhanced by multiple large floral patterns. The dupatta was white in colour and spruced up by pink floral accents and a checkered border. She upped her look with dazzling danglers, and her makeup was highlighted by light pink lip shade. The side-swept tresses completed her look.

Yami Gautam's Ethnic Purple Suit

Yami Gautam also surprised us with a purple-hued ethnic suit that consisted of a kurta and pyjamis. Her kurta was accentuated by intricate floral patterns and embroidered details. She teamed her kurta with pyjamis and upped her look with shimmering sandals. Yami also carried a sheer purple dupatta with her that was lit up by subtle mukaish work. She accessorised her look with a statement diamond and yellow-stoned ring. She also wore complementing earrings and the makeup was enhanced by bright pink lip shade. The side-swept highlighted tresses wrapped up her look.

Yami Gautam's Embellished Lehenga

For Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Nick Jonas' wedding reception, Yami Gautam donned a lehenga that was embellished. Her attire consisted of a sleeveless bodice with glittering tones and the lehenga was accentuated by silver tones and myriad of patterns. It was a Falguni & Shane Peacock lehenga and she teamed it with a complementing sheer dupatta with pink feathery details. She accessorised her look with stunning earrings and the makeup was highlighted by pink lip shade and contoured cheekbones. The ebony bob tresses completed her look.

Yami Gautam's Kalidaar Suit

Yami Gautam's kalidaar suit also had our attention. She wore a bandhgala jacket that was full-sleeved and featured multi-hued floral accents in the shades of pink and red. Her kurta featured a slit at the front and she paired it with a plain flared pair of pyjamas that went well with her kurta. She upped her look with a pink lip shade and the side-swept tresses rounded out her avatar.

So, which outfit of Yami Gautam's did you like the most? Let us know that.

Source: Yami Gautam's Instagram