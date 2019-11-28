Happy Birthday Yami Gautam: Recent Chic And Impressive Outfits Of The Actress Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Born on 28 November 1988, Bollywood actress Yami Gautam impressed her fans with her role as a Tiktok star in her recent film Bala. However, apart from her acting prowess and effortless charm, the actress has also won us with her versatile fashion sense. Be it promotions or casual day outings, Yami has been flaunting western and ethnic outfits. As the beauty queen rings in her birthday today, let us take a close look at some of her recent outfits, which made heads turn.

Yami Gautam In A Yellow Blazer And Shorts For Bala promotion in Big Boss, Yami Gautam donned a three-fourth-sleeved notch-lapel wrap yellow blazer, which came from Appapop. The yellow statement belt added structure to her attire. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, the Vicky Donor actress paired her blazer with matching casual shorts. She completed her look with a pair of printed heels from Steve Madden. Yami accessorised her look with drop earrings. She left her side-parted shoulder-length tresses loose. Slight contouring marked by filled brows, kohled eyes, light eye shadow, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. Yami Gautam In A Yellow Printed Dress For Bala promotion at Vanda Fashion Agency, Yami Gautam wore a half puff-sleeved V-shaped plunging neckline floor-length yellow dress from Lina Mane. Her wrap dress was accentuated by blue and brown block patterns and featured overlap detailing and thigh-high front slit. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, the Uri actress cinched her waist with a knotted belt. She completed her look with orange hued heels from Charles & Keith and accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops. Yami let loose her side-parted highlighted wavy tresses. Soft contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, orange-hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade went well with her look. Yami Gautam In A White Shirt And Dark Yellow Pants Yami Gautam flaunted her inner boss lady in a classic tucked-in white shirt. Styled by Eshaa Amiin, she teamed it with high-waist dark-yellow flared pants. The Kaabil actress paired her ensemble with a three-fourth sleeved notch-lapel open front navy blue blazer, which consisted of two side flap pockets. Her outfit came from Payal Khandwala and she completed her look with a pair of black flats. Yami accessorised her look with silver-toned hoops and upped her look with slight contouring marked by filled thick brows, kohled eyes, nude hued eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade. She left her side-parted short curly tresses open. Yami Gautam In A Pink Gharara Set At the Rising Himachal Global Investors' Meet 2019, Yami Gautam looked ethnic-perfect in a beautiful pink gharara set from Raw Mango. Her ensemble consisted of a half-sleeved V-shaped knee-length pink kurti, which was accentuated by maroon dotted prints and featured side slits. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, she paired her kurti with matching floor-length gharara. The Badlapur actress draped a complementing embellished border beautiful net dupatta, which upped her ethnic look. She completed her look with tan-hued platform heels from Aprajita Toor. Yami went necklace-free and accessorised her look with gold-toned exquisite jhumkis and rings by Amrapali. Slight contouring highlighted by pointed brows, kohled eyes, black eye liner, light eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade elevated her look. She left her side-parted bob tresses loose. Yami Gautam In A Blue Striped Blazer And Shorts For one of the promotional rounds of Bala, Yami Gautam opted for a three-fourth-sleeved notch-lapel two-buttoned blue blazer, which was accentuated by black and white stripes and two side flap pockets. The sleeves of her blazer were exaggerated and featured red and white stripes. The black statement belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. Styled by Sanam Ratansi, she teamed it with matching striped shorts. Yami's ensemble came from Nidhika Shekhar's collections and she completed her look with a pair of white-dotted ankle-strappy red heels from Ceriz Fashion. The Sanam Re actress painted her nails blue. She left her side-parted wavy bob tresses loose. Filled brows, light eye shadow, soft blush, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Yami Gautam's latest outfits were really impressive and we loved it. What do you think about her outfits? Do let us know in the comment section.

Happy Birthday, Yami Gautam!

All Pic Credits: Yami Gautam