Yami Gautam And Kareena Kapoor Khan Are Creating A Trend With Matching Top And Pants

    It seems like single-coloured outfits are becoming a trend, well at least in the Bollywood industry. Earlier, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Deepika Padukone wore single-toned two-piece outfits and now, Kareena Kapoor Khan is the latest celeb to join the single-hued two-piece outfits team. Well, Kareena Kapoor is not the only as last night, at Jawaani Jaaneman screening event, Yami Gautam too came in single-hued outfit. So, let's find out, whose outfit we liked more.

    Yami Gautam's All-Purple Outfit

    Yami Gautam came for the screening event of Jawaani Jaaneman and she looked amazing as ever. She wore a warm purple high-neck sweater that was knitted and teamed it with matching skin-tight pants. However, Yami played with a bit of contrast by pairing her ensemble with black-hued sandals. The Bala actress kept her look minimal with pink lip shade. The sleek bob tresses completed her look.

    Kareena Kapoor Khan's All-Pink Attire

    Kareena Kapoor Khan wore an all-pink attire for the latest edition of Ishq 104.8 FM show, What Women Want. Her outfit consisted of a flared pink shirt and matching pants. It seemed like a comfy and sassy number at the same time and Kareena Kapoor pulled it off like a piece of cake. She even paired her ensemble with light pink pointed pumps. The pink-toned makeup upped her look and the ponytail suited this look. Kareena Kept her jewellery game light.

    It was hard for us to decide. So, whose single-hued outfit did you like more? Let us know that.

    Story first published: Friday, January 31, 2020, 18:33 [IST]
