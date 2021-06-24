Newly Wed Yami Gautam Looks ‘Simply Happy’ In Her Beautiful Printed Maxi Dress; Know It’s Price Inside! Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

Bollywood actress Yami Gautam surprised everyone when she recently announced that she has tied the knot with director Aditya Dhar. Since then, she has been sharing a lot of pictures from her traditional wedding and treating our eyes with her gorgeous looks. However, lately, the diva mesmerised us with her post-wedding look and now it's doing rounds on the internet. In the pictures, she was seen dressed up in a pretty printed maxi dress and looking 'simply happy', as she mentioned in the caption. This dress of hers is quite affordable and you can get it for under 10K. So, let us take a close look at her attire, decode it, and know its actual price.

So, in the latest pictures on Instagram, Yami Gautam was seen dolled up in a lovely printed dress and twirling happily in it. It was a dark pink chiffon maxi dress, which was accentuated by intricate ethnic prints in the shades of red and blue. Her dress featured flowy bishop sleeves, a V-shaped neckline, and a ruffled and pleated tier. The Uri: The Surgical Strike actress' this piece came from the designer Ritu Kumar's dresses collection and it is priced at Rs. 8,900 approximately. She completed her look with a pair of brown-hued footwear and accessorised her look with hoop earrings.

On the makeup front, with the minimal proportion of foundation and concealer, Yami kept her look simple yet beautiful. Pointed brows, kohled eyes, pink cheekbones, and pink lip shade, spruced up her look. The Kaabil actress painted her nails with red polish and left her mid-parted highlighted layered tresses loose.

We absolutely loved this pretty dress of Yami Gautam and she looked extremely gorgeous in it. What do you think about this dress of Yami Gautam? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Yami Gautam's Instagram