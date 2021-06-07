Newly-Wed Yami Gautam Flaunts Her After-Marriage Look In Red Vermilion, Tiny Bindi, And Bright Lipstick Make Up Tips oi-Aayushi Adhaulia

On June 4, Bollywood actress Yami Gautam left everyone surprised when she announced her wedding with director Aditya Dhar by sharing a picture from the intimate ceremony. Since then, she has been blessing our feeds with her stunning pictures from the festivities and now it's trending all over on the internet. But the picture, which has all our attention is her after-wedding picture. In the photograph, the Uri actress is seen flaunting her newly-wed look in red vermilion, tiny bindi, and bright lipstick. She looked very beautiful and we can't stop gushing over her look. So, let us take a closer look at her complete makeup and talk about it in detail.

So, in the latest picture, where Yami Gautam was seen flaunting her beautiful newly-wed look, she also sported minimal makeup look. She kept the base of her makeup warm and light with less proportion of foundation and concealer. The high points of her face - the forehead, the bridge of the nose, and the cheekbones, were sharply highlighted with highlighter. She filled in her brows softly to make it look natural. The Kaabil actress applied black kohl on her lower waterline and upper waterline. She opted for light eye shadow while a single coat of mascara was enough to make her eyes look more attractive. Her cheekbones were marked by a tint of soft blush.

The major highlights of her entire makeup were her vermilion, bindi, and lipstick. Yami went for bright red lipstick, which suited her look. The tiny red bindi and a lot of red vermilion, effortlessly spruced up her avatar in no time.

The Ginny Weds Sunny actress pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a bun and looked elegant. On the fashion front, Yami Gautam was dressed in a red bridal saree that was accentuated by intricate golden patterns and heavy prints adorning on the border. The golden jewellery, which comprised of long jhumkas and plunging necklace, elevated her bridal look.

We really liked this newly-wed look of Yami Gautam and can't wait to see more of them. What do you think about her this look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credits: Yami Gautam's Instagram

GET THE BEST BOLDSKY STORIES! Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, June 7, 2021, 14:45 [IST]